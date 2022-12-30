AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 53, Pierz 49

Alexandria 73, St. Francis 51

Barnesville 56, Central Minnesota Christian 55

Barnum 81, Braham 60

Becker 64, Spring Lake Park 62

Bemidji 69, Monticello 64

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, Mankato West 48

Blaine 67, Prior Lake 60

Blooming Prairie 77, Grand Meadow 64

Blue Earth Area 74, Madelia/ Truman/ Martin Luther Co-op 46

Buffalo 68, Champlin Park 56

Cannon Falls 71, Triton 58

Cass Lake-Bena 89, North Woods 59

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64, Red Rock Central 51

Chanhassen 86, Austin 68

Cherry 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Cretin-Derham Hall 72, Eastview 69

Crosby-Ironton 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 81, 3OT

DeLaSalle 42, Harrisburg, S.D. 41

DeLaSalle 42, Rochester Lourdes 41

Deer River 71, Breck 69

Delano 76, Watertown-Mayer 57

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 59, Totino-Grace 54

Duluth East 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 46

Eagan 66, Robbinsdale Cooper 47

East Central 79, Hope Academy 43

Eden Prairie 80, Shakopee 68

Edina 58, Chaska 49

Ely 60, Bigfork 41

Fairmont 56, New Richland-H-E-G 54

Farmington 80, Mahtomedi 78

Forest Lake 52, Richfield 44

Goodhue 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 89, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65

Hayfield 53, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52

Hermantown 77, Big Lake 74

    • Holy Family Catholic 76, Albany 68

    Holy Family/Waconia 76, Albany 68

    Hopkins 82, Andover 69

    Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 72, Minnewaska 66

    Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, LeSueur-Henderson 52

    Jordan 70, Norwood-Young America 67

    Kasson-Mantorville 75, Burnsville 58

    La Crescent 56, Albert Lea 37

    Lake City 77, St. Croix Prep 48

    Lakeview 86, Ortonville 30

    Lakeville North 71, New Prague 39

    Lakeville South 54, East Ridge 45

    Lennox, Calif. 75, Waconia 73

    Litchfield 52, Moose Lake/Willow River 25

    Litchfield 57, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 48

    Mahtomedi 80, Farmington, Utah 78

    Maple Grove 69, St. Michael-Albertville 51

    Maple River 62, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 52

    Melrose 62, Spectrum 44

    Minneapolis Edison 75, South St. Paul 71

    Minneapolis South 66, Fridley 54

    Minnehaha Academy 92, Woodbury 64

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, St. Clair 59

    Minnetonka 68, White Bear Lake 59

    Moorhead 84, Detroit Lakes 58

    Mora 56, Pequot Lakes 55

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 56, Proctor 27

    Mounds View 64, Northfield 60

    Mount Horeb, Wis. 53, Lewiston-Altura 46

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 46

    NCEUH 68, Crookston 60

    New Life Academy 81, Hawley 71

    New London-Spicer 56, Lac qui Parle Valley 44

    New Ulm 96, Mankato Loyola 61

    North Branch 79, Hutchinson 57

    Osakis 43, Annandale 40

    Osseo 74, Minneapolis Washburn 50

    Pine Island 66, St. Charles 58

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Rochester John Marshall 56

    Prescott, Wis. 65, Irondale 64

    Princeton 79, Maranatha Christian 74

    Providence Academy 71, Rockford 69

    Red Wing 65, Mankato East 48

    Rochester Mayo 67, Bloomington Kennedy 52

    Rock Ridge 90, Warroad 56

    Rogers 83, Rocori 45

    Roseville 62, Simley 49

    Saint Croix Central, Wis. 50, Rochester Lourdes 47

    Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 63, Orono 43

    St. Agnes 80, St. Paul, Neb. 40

    St. Cloud Cathedral 85, Concordia Academy 84

    St. Paul Academy 72, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 56

    St. Paul Central 65, Anoka 59

    Stewartville 68, Rochester Century 64

    Stillwater 64, St. Cloud Tech 60

    Thief River Falls 74, Frazee 60

    Tri-City United 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 49

    Two Rivers 75, Faribault 65

    United South Central 58, Sibley East 38

    Waseca 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49

    Wayzata 78, Rosemount 46

    West Central 64, Pelican Rapids 62

    West Fargo Horace, N.D. 74, Blake 66

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, Wabasso 35

    Willmar 80, Redwood Valley 62

    Win-E-Mac 69, Lake Park-Audubon 39

    Worthington 51, Fergus Falls 41

    Yellow Medicine East 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 57, Chatfield 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

