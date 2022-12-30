Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 53, Pierz 49
Alexandria 73, St. Francis 51
Barnesville 56, Central Minnesota Christian 55
Barnum 81, Braham 60
Becker 64, Spring Lake Park 62
Bemidji 69, Monticello 64
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, Mankato West 48
Blaine 67, Prior Lake 60
Blooming Prairie 77, Grand Meadow 64
Blue Earth Area 74, Madelia/ Truman/ Martin Luther Co-op 46
Buffalo 68, Champlin Park 56
Cannon Falls 71, Triton 58
Cass Lake-Bena 89, North Woods 59
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64, Red Rock Central 51
Chanhassen 86, Austin 68
Cherry 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Cretin-Derham Hall 72, Eastview 69
Crosby-Ironton 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 81, 3OT
DeLaSalle 42, Harrisburg, S.D. 41
DeLaSalle 42, Rochester Lourdes 41
Deer River 71, Breck 69
Delano 76, Watertown-Mayer 57
Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 59, Totino-Grace 54
Duluth East 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 46
Eagan 66, Robbinsdale Cooper 47
East Central 79, Hope Academy 43
Eden Prairie 80, Shakopee 68
Edina 58, Chaska 49
Ely 60, Bigfork 41
Fairmont 56, New Richland-H-E-G 54
Farmington 80, Mahtomedi 78
Forest Lake 52, Richfield 44
Goodhue 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 89, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65
Hayfield 53, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52
Hermantown 77, Big Lake 74
Holy Family Catholic 76, Albany 68
Holy Family/Waconia 76, Albany 68
Hopkins 82, Andover 69
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 72, Minnewaska 66
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, LeSueur-Henderson 52
Jordan 70, Norwood-Young America 67
Kasson-Mantorville 75, Burnsville 58
La Crescent 56, Albert Lea 37
Lake City 77, St. Croix Prep 48
Lakeview 86, Ortonville 30
Lakeville North 71, New Prague 39
Lakeville South 54, East Ridge 45
Lennox, Calif. 75, Waconia 73
Litchfield 52, Moose Lake/Willow River 25
Litchfield 57, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 48
Mahtomedi 80, Farmington, Utah 78
Maple Grove 69, St. Michael-Albertville 51
Maple River 62, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 52
Melrose 62, Spectrum 44
Minneapolis Edison 75, South St. Paul 71
Minneapolis South 66, Fridley 54
Minnehaha Academy 92, Woodbury 64
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, St. Clair 59
Minnetonka 68, White Bear Lake 59
Moorhead 84, Detroit Lakes 58
Mora 56, Pequot Lakes 55
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 56, Proctor 27
Mounds View 64, Northfield 60
Mount Horeb, Wis. 53, Lewiston-Altura 46
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 46
NCEUH 68, Crookston 60
New Life Academy 81, Hawley 71
New London-Spicer 56, Lac qui Parle Valley 44
New Ulm 96, Mankato Loyola 61
North Branch 79, Hutchinson 57
Osakis 43, Annandale 40
Osseo 74, Minneapolis Washburn 50
Pine Island 66, St. Charles 58
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Rochester John Marshall 56
Prescott, Wis. 65, Irondale 64
Princeton 79, Maranatha Christian 74
Providence Academy 71, Rockford 69
Red Wing 65, Mankato East 48
Rochester Mayo 67, Bloomington Kennedy 52
Rock Ridge 90, Warroad 56
Rogers 83, Rocori 45
Roseville 62, Simley 49
Saint Croix Central, Wis. 50, Rochester Lourdes 47
Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 63, Orono 43
St. Agnes 80, St. Paul, Neb. 40
St. Cloud Cathedral 85, Concordia Academy 84
St. Paul Academy 72, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 56
St. Paul Central 65, Anoka 59
Stewartville 68, Rochester Century 64
Stillwater 64, St. Cloud Tech 60
Thief River Falls 74, Frazee 60
Tri-City United 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 49
Two Rivers 75, Faribault 65
United South Central 58, Sibley East 38
Waseca 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
Wayzata 78, Rosemount 46
West Central 64, Pelican Rapids 62
West Fargo Horace, N.D. 74, Blake 66
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, Wabasso 35
Willmar 80, Redwood Valley 62
Win-E-Mac 69, Lake Park-Audubon 39
Worthington 51, Fergus Falls 41
Yellow Medicine East 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 57, Chatfield 50
