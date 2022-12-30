AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

December 30, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 53, Holy Family Catholic 39

Anoka 50, Cambridge-Isanti 37

BOLD 52, Northfield 33

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 70, Underwood 68

Becker 76, Alexandria 59

Blooming Prairie 38, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33

Blue Earth Area 52, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 44

Burnsville 82, Apple Valley 21

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 56, Adrian/Ellsworth 53

Chaska 72, Eden Prairie 63

DeLaSalle 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40

Detroit Lakes 59, Crookston 37

Duluth East 63, Forest Lake 51

Eagan 71, Spring Lake Park 62

Eastview 51, Centennial 47

Elk River 64, Brainerd 20

Fergus Falls 63, Hancock 59

Fridley 47, St. Paul Como Park 32

Goodhue 57, Caledonia 54

Grand Rapids 68, Rocori 46

Hawley 56, Royalton 43

Hayfield 49, Grand Meadow 46

Hibbing 47, Tartan 35

Holdingford 77, Duluth Marshall 40

Hopkins 64, Owatonna 37

Irondale 56, Maranatha Christian 55

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, LeSueur-Henderson 49

Jordan 52, Norwood-Young America 41

Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 32

Lake Park-Audubon 45, Battle Lake 30

Lakeview 59, Ortonville 53

Lakeville North 74, Andover 61

Lakeville South 70, Hill-Murray 31

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 57, Mankato Loyola 38

Lewiston-Altura 55, Luther, Wis. 53

Litchfield 52, Moose Lake/Willow River 25

    • Luverne 76, Jackson County Central 39

    Mahtomedi 68, Kimball 35

    Maple River 70, Triton 51

    Martin County West 54, AC/GE 45

    Minnehaha Academy 76, Hutchinson 49

    Minneota 66, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52

    Minnetonka 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 32

    Montevideo 62, Crosby-Ironton 59

    Monticello 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

    Mounds View 67, Bemidji 59

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Red Rock Central 24

    Murray County Central 76, Pipestone 53

    New Prague 67, Princeton 49

    New Richmond, Wis. 57, Bloomington Kennedy 36

    New Ulm 67, Chatfield 43

    North St. Paul 61, Simley 31

    North Woods 83, McGregor 41

    Ogilvie 74, Aitkin 45

    Osseo 47, Moorhead 44

    Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Two Rivers 36

    Pelican Rapids 51, West Central 49

    Pequot Lakes 78, Pine City 48

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47, Waseca 33

    Prescott, Wis. 55, Hastings 50

    Proctor 57, Watertown-Mayer 47

    Providence Academy 58, Brandon Valley, S.D. 32

    Red Wing 65, Mankato East 48

    Robbinsdale Cooper 62, Orono 50

    Rochester Century 56, Lake City 20

    Rochester Lourdes 55, Totino-Grace 46

    Rochester Mayo 75, Farmington 57

    Rockford 65, Big Lake 45

    Rosemount 64, East Ridge 52

    Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Bloomington Jefferson 73

    South Ridge 50, Cass Lake-Bena 47

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Melrose 21

    St. Cloud 54, Buffalo 45

    St. Cloud Cathedral 57, Concordia Academy 42

    St. Louis Park 63, Park Center 61

    Stewartville 85, Rochester John Marshall 35

    Swanville 61, Ashby 30

    Upsala 58, Benson 11

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, New York Mills 50

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, Tri-City United 45

    Wayzata 67, Mandan, N.D. 25

    West Fargo Horace, N.D. 80, Pierz 64

    White Bear Lake 63, Byron 45

    Winona 70, Kasson-Mantorville 64

    Woodbury 45, South St. Paul 42

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.