Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 53, Holy Family Catholic 39
Anoka 50, Cambridge-Isanti 37
BOLD 52, Northfield 33
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 70, Underwood 68
Becker 76, Alexandria 59
Blooming Prairie 38, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
Blue Earth Area 52, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 44
Burnsville 82, Apple Valley 21
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 56, Adrian/Ellsworth 53
Chaska 72, Eden Prairie 63
DeLaSalle 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40
Detroit Lakes 59, Crookston 37
Duluth East 63, Forest Lake 51
Eagan 71, Spring Lake Park 62
Eastview 51, Centennial 47
Elk River 64, Brainerd 20
Fergus Falls 63, Hancock 59
Fridley 47, St. Paul Como Park 32
Goodhue 57, Caledonia 54
Grand Rapids 68, Rocori 46
Hawley 56, Royalton 43
Hayfield 49, Grand Meadow 46
Hibbing 47, Tartan 35
Holdingford 77, Duluth Marshall 40
Hopkins 64, Owatonna 37
Irondale 56, Maranatha Christian 55
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, LeSueur-Henderson 49
Jordan 52, Norwood-Young America 41
Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 32
Lake Park-Audubon 45, Battle Lake 30
Lakeview 59, Ortonville 53
Lakeville North 74, Andover 61
Lakeville South 70, Hill-Murray 31
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 57, Mankato Loyola 38
Lewiston-Altura 55, Luther, Wis. 53
Litchfield 52, Moose Lake/Willow River 25
Luverne 76, Jackson County Central 39
Mahtomedi 68, Kimball 35
Maple River 70, Triton 51
Martin County West 54, AC/GE 45
Minnehaha Academy 76, Hutchinson 49
Minneota 66, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52
Minnetonka 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 32
Montevideo 62, Crosby-Ironton 59
Monticello 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
Mounds View 67, Bemidji 59
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Red Rock Central 24
Murray County Central 76, Pipestone 53
New Prague 67, Princeton 49
New Richmond, Wis. 57, Bloomington Kennedy 36
New Ulm 67, Chatfield 43
North St. Paul 61, Simley 31
North Woods 83, McGregor 41
Ogilvie 74, Aitkin 45
Osseo 47, Moorhead 44
Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Two Rivers 36
Pelican Rapids 51, West Central 49
Pequot Lakes 78, Pine City 48
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47, Waseca 33
Prescott, Wis. 55, Hastings 50
Proctor 57, Watertown-Mayer 47
Providence Academy 58, Brandon Valley, S.D. 32
Red Wing 65, Mankato East 48
Robbinsdale Cooper 62, Orono 50
Rochester Century 56, Lake City 20
Rochester Lourdes 55, Totino-Grace 46
Rochester Mayo 75, Farmington 57
Rockford 65, Big Lake 45
Rosemount 64, East Ridge 52
Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Bloomington Jefferson 73
South Ridge 50, Cass Lake-Bena 47
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Melrose 21
St. Cloud 54, Buffalo 45
St. Cloud Cathedral 57, Concordia Academy 42
St. Louis Park 63, Park Center 61
Stewartville 85, Rochester John Marshall 35
Swanville 61, Ashby 30
Upsala 58, Benson 11
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, New York Mills 50
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, Tri-City United 45
Wayzata 67, Mandan, N.D. 25
West Fargo Horace, N.D. 80, Pierz 64
White Bear Lake 63, Byron 45
Winona 70, Kasson-Mantorville 64
Woodbury 45, South St. Paul 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/