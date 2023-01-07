AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 75, Davenport, Central, Iowa 53

Addison Trail 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46

Alden-Hebron 68, Faith Christian 49

Alden-Hebron 68, Williams Bay Faith Christian, Wis. 49

Alton 63, Hersey 50

Amboy 32, Freeport (Aquin) 21

Amundsen 41, Oak Lawn Community 37

Andrew 66, St. Laurence 50

Annawan 59, West Liberty, Iowa 53

Arcola 49, Hoopeston 33

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 58, Moline 31

Augusta Southeastern 49, Liberty 12

Augusta Southeastern 50, Lewistown 39

Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Aurora (East) 45

Bartlett 61, Kenwood 51

Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Freeburg 47

Bettendorf, Iowa 45, United Township High School 37

Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Aurora Central Catholic 57

Breese Central 57, Hamilton County 17

Breese Mater Dei 43, Benton 31

Brimfield 57, Stark County 47

Byron 72, Morrison 56

Calamus-Wheatland, Iowa 49, Aledo (Mercer County) 41

Carlyle 51, Carterville 44

Carmel 57, Marist 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt, Iowa 71, Sherrard 56

Chester 32, Marissa/Coulterville 27

Chicago (Lane) 53, Simeon 35

Christopher 47, Nashville 25

Cissna Park 34, Armstrong 30

Conant 45, Cary-Grove 36

Davenport, North, Iowa 64, Rock Island Alleman 44

Davenport, West, Iowa 42, Riverdale 37

DeKalb 56, Streamwood 22

Dixon 50, North Boone 17

    • Downers South 56, Leyden 45

    Effingham St. Anthony 61, Flora 56

    Elk Grove 52, Maine East 22

    Elmhurst Timothy Christian 67, IC Catholic 38

    Fenwick 58, Riverside-Brookfield 27

    Freeport 54, Dakota 32

    Galesburg 76, Peoria Manual 44

    Glenbrook North 50, De La Salle 31

    Grant Park 45, Wilmington 33

    Harrisburg 51, Carbondale 46

    Highland 54, Waterloo 52

    Hillcrest 39, Hope Academy 38

    Hillsboro 52, Piasa Southwestern 16

    Illini Bluffs 36, Athens 27

    Illini West (Carthage) 46, Rushville-Industry 17

    Jerseyville Jersey 52, Carrollton 41

    Joliet Central 39, Lockport 35

    Kankakee (McNamara) 47, Herscher 36

    Lanark Eastland 40, Sterling 32

    Lincoln 46, Mahomet-Seymour 21

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Joliet Catholic 18

    Loyola 56, Sandburg 32

    Marion 62, Cahokia 46

    Massac County 66, Goreville 46

    Mattoon 72, Charleston 11

    Metea Valley 60, South Elgin 46

    Montini 56, Barrington 49

    Mother McAuley 54, New Trier 48

    Mt. Pulaski 60, Raymond Lincolnwood 13

    Mt. Zion 54, Effingham 41

    Naperville Central 56, Plainfield Central 49

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Oswego East 53

    Naperville North 60, Plainfield North 35

    Nazareth 58, St. Viator 31

    Neoga 43, Casey-Westfield 14

    Nokomis 54, Okaw Valley 22

    Norcross, Ga. 67, St. Ignatius 66

    Olney (Richland County) 56, Salem 51

    Ottawa 59, Kaneland 48

    Pana 57, Pleasant Plains 54

    Peoria (H.S.) 66, Champaign Central 34

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 47, Roanoke-Benson 35

    Peoria Notre Dame 80, Danville 4

    Petersburg PORTA 61, Havana 56

    Plano 46, Somonauk 41

    Pleasant Valley, Iowa 56, Geneseo 27

    Pope County 40, Gallatin County 36

    Princeton 55, Ottawa Marquette 39

    Providence 50, Buffalo Grove 43

    Quincy 54, Granite City 43

    Quincy Notre Dame 61, Okawville 54

    Red Hill 60, OPH 57

    Red Hill 66, Union (Dugger), Ind. 57

    Regina 60, Chicago (Disney II) 10

    Richwoods 63, Normal West 35

    Rock Island 45, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 43

    Rockford Auburn 57, Rockford Jefferson 46

    Rockford Guilford 68, Rockford East 15

    Rockford Lutheran 53, Rockford Christian 50

    Rockridge 39, Durant-Bennett, Iowa 32

    Sandwich 34, Morris 31

    South Fork 48, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 17

    Springfield 58, Jacksonville 21

    St. Charles North 59, Glenbard North 54

    St. Francis 37, Glenbard South 30

    Stagg 49, Oak Lawn Richards 40

    Stevenson 50, Evanston Township 36

    Stillman Valley 46, Rock Falls 28

    Sycamore 58, LaSalle-Peru 54, OT

    Taylorville 42, Chatham Glenwood 29

    Teutopolis 47, Rochester 43

    Tremont 70, Farmington 42

    Tri-County 49, Catlin (Salt Fork) 38

    Tri-Valley 60, Calvary Christian Academy 12

    Tuscola 41, Tolono Unity 22

    Union (Dugger), Ind. 52, Martinsville 10

    Warren Township 36, Round Lake 30

    Watseka (coop) 50, Urbana 21

    Waubonsie Valley 88, Oswego 21

    Westminster Academy, Fla. 68, Batavia 52

    Wethersfield 48, Bureau Valley 29

    Willowbrook 39, Proviso East 29

    Wilton, Iowa 52, Erie-Prophetstown 25

    Winnebago 73, Lena-Winslow 48

    Woodlawn 57, Altamont 45

    Woodstock Marian 51, Rosary 39

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Urbana vs. Champaign Centennial, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

