Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46, Upsala 38
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 64, Stephen-Argyle 47
Barnum 73, Ogilvie 61
Bethlehem Academy 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 25
Bigfork 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 20
Bloomington Jefferson 83, Holy Angels 72
Byron 71, Cannon Falls 31
Canby 49, Renville County West 39
Central Minnesota Christian 72, Yellow Medicine East 38
Chanhassen 68, Farmington 48
Chatfield 92, St. Charles 66
Cloquet 65, St. Francis 45
Cromwell 59, McGregor 11
Crookston 53, Barnesville 46
Delano 72, Belle Plaine 27
Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47
Edgerton 55, Red Rock Central 43
Ely 66, Cherry 42
Esko 51, Proctor 49
Fillmore Central 57, Houston 49
Floodwood 59, South Ridge 57
Fosston 64, Climax/Fisher 23
Frazee 64, Battle Lake 49
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 47, Sibley East 39
Goodhue 79, Lake City 32
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Red Lake County 33
Grand Meadow 36, Mabel-Canton 14
Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Rothsay 56
Holdingford 49, Foley 37
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56, Blue Earth Area 47
Jordan 69, Mound Westonka 56
Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Triton 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50
Kingsland 63, Southland 27
Kittson County Central 62, Northern Freeze 59
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, AC/GE 25
LeSueur-Henderson 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48
Legacy Christian 39, North Lakes Academy 31
MACCRAY 45, Lakeview 39
Mankato Loyola 62, Madelia 38
Maple Grove 78, Minnetonka 65
Maranatha Christian 65, St. Agnes 53
Math and Science Academy 53, Community of Peace 24
Minneapolis Henry 51, Hope Academy 43
Minneota 50, Dawson-Boyd 24
Minnewaska 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Montevideo 72, Redwood Valley 31
Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, International Falls 25
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 54, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18
Nevis 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 30
New Life Academy 52, Nova Classical Academy 35
New York Mills 72, Lake Park-Audubon 47
Nicollet 67, Cleveland 43
North Branch 44, Little Falls 43
North Woods 72, Silver Bay 33
Norwood-Young America 56, Hutchinson 51
Osakis 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41
Paynesville 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 24
Pillager 57, Pine River-Backus 50
Prior Lake 63, Burnsville 47
Randolph 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 49
Red Lake Falls 43, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 35
Royalton 63, Mora 23
Rushford-Peterson 68, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Sleepy Eye 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 55
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 30
Spectrum 53, West Lutheran 44
Spring Lake Park 63, Irondale 45
St. Clair 70, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Rush City 64
St. Croix Lutheran 60, Cristo Rey Jesuit 7
St. Croix Prep 73, Concordia Academy 72
St. Michael-Albertville 92, Elk River 79
St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Academy 23
Stillwater 84, Forest Lake 24
Swanville 59, Parkers Prairie 50
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 47, St. James Area 38
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Hills-Beaver Creek 36
Winona Cotter 60, Dover-Eyota 50
Woodbury 55, River Falls, Wis. 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/