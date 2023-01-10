AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46, Upsala 38

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 64, Stephen-Argyle 47

Barnum 73, Ogilvie 61

Bethlehem Academy 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 25

Bigfork 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 20

Bloomington Jefferson 83, Holy Angels 72

Byron 71, Cannon Falls 31

Canby 49, Renville County West 39

Central Minnesota Christian 72, Yellow Medicine East 38

Chanhassen 68, Farmington 48

Chatfield 92, St. Charles 66

Cloquet 65, St. Francis 45

Cromwell 59, McGregor 11

Crookston 53, Barnesville 46

Delano 72, Belle Plaine 27

Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47

Edgerton 55, Red Rock Central 43

Ely 66, Cherry 42

Esko 51, Proctor 49

Fillmore Central 57, Houston 49

Floodwood 59, South Ridge 57

Fosston 64, Climax/Fisher 23

Frazee 64, Battle Lake 49

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 47, Sibley East 39

Goodhue 79, Lake City 32

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Red Lake County 33

Grand Meadow 36, Mabel-Canton 14

Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Rothsay 56

Holdingford 49, Foley 37

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56, Blue Earth Area 47

Jordan 69, Mound Westonka 56

Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Triton 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50

Kingsland 63, Southland 27

Kittson County Central 62, Northern Freeze 59

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, AC/GE 25

    • LeSueur-Henderson 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48

    Legacy Christian 39, North Lakes Academy 31

    MACCRAY 45, Lakeview 39

    Mankato Loyola 62, Madelia 38

    Maple Grove 78, Minnetonka 65

    Maranatha Christian 65, St. Agnes 53

    Math and Science Academy 53, Community of Peace 24

    Minneapolis Henry 51, Hope Academy 43

    Minneota 50, Dawson-Boyd 24

    Minnewaska 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

    Montevideo 72, Redwood Valley 31

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, International Falls 25

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 54, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18

    Nevis 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 30

    New Life Academy 52, Nova Classical Academy 35

    New York Mills 72, Lake Park-Audubon 47

    Nicollet 67, Cleveland 43

    North Branch 44, Little Falls 43

    North Woods 72, Silver Bay 33

    Norwood-Young America 56, Hutchinson 51

    Osakis 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41

    Paynesville 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 24

    Pillager 57, Pine River-Backus 50

    Prior Lake 63, Burnsville 47

    Randolph 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 49

    Red Lake Falls 43, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 35

    Royalton 63, Mora 23

    Rushford-Peterson 68, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

    Sleepy Eye 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 55

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 30

    Spectrum 53, West Lutheran 44

    Spring Lake Park 63, Irondale 45

    St. Clair 70, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68

    St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Rush City 64

    St. Croix Lutheran 60, Cristo Rey Jesuit 7

    St. Croix Prep 73, Concordia Academy 72

    St. Michael-Albertville 92, Elk River 79

    St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Academy 23

    Stillwater 84, Forest Lake 24

    Swanville 59, Parkers Prairie 50

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 47, St. James Area 38

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Hills-Beaver Creek 36

    Winona Cotter 60, Dover-Eyota 50

    Woodbury 55, River Falls, Wis. 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

