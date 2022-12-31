AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 82, Becker 57

Andover 76, Minneapolis Washburn 60

Annandale 64, West Fargo Horace, N.D. 55

Anoka 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 68

Barnesville 66, MACCRAY 48

Big Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 68

Blaine 87, Bemidji 75

Brainerd 78, Centennial 63

Breckenridge 98, Underwood 92, OT

Buffalo 74, Elk River 72

Cass Lake-Bena 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64

Central Minnesota Christian 68, Redwood Valley 61

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 61, DeLaSalle 50

Eagan 68, Mound Westonka 50

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 68, Waconia 54

Farmington 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65

Forest Lake 69, Minneapolis Southwest 57

Hawley 62, Providence Academy 54

Hermantown 79, Delano 69

Hopkins 83, Osseo 62

Jackson County Central 76, Canby 51

Kenyon-Wanamingo 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34

Lake City 59, Saint Croix Central, Wis. 44

Lakeview 79, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59

Litchfield 68, Concordia Academy 33

Maranatha Christian 71, Hutchinson 51

ADVERTISEMENT

Melrose 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 35

Minneota 76, Hills-Beaver Creek 68

Minnetonka 77, Mahtomedi 68

Montevideo 60, Pipestone 58

Monticello 65, St. Cloud Apollo 61

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Nevis 71

Murray County Central 55, Renville County West 41

New Life Academy 66, Cherry 60

North Woods 91, BOLD 83

Sports

  • Aaron Judge is AP male athlete of year after setting HR mark

  • Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

  • Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club

    • Osakis 46, Blake 41

    Princeton 69, St. Michael-Albertville 55

    Prior Lake 57, Champlin Park 53

    Red Rock Central 73, Ortonville 52

    Richfield 79, Cambridge-Isanti 57

    Rochester Century 67, St. Croix Prep 38

    Rochester John Marshall 63, New Richmond, Wis. 54

    Rochester Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55

    Rockford 68, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

    South St. Paul 65, Roseville 61

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 79, Springfield 62

    St. Cloud Cathedral 73, Spectrum 51

    St. Paul Central 90, Fridley 62

    St. Thomas Academy 66, Minneapolis South 55

    Totino-Grace 64, Hou, Tenn. 34

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 72, Sibley East 44

    Waseca 76, LeSueur-Henderson 42

    White Bear Lake 70, Duluth East 68

    Winona 55, Chatfield 38

    Winona Cotter 43, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 37

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 75, Dover-Eyota 62

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.