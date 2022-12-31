Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 82, Becker 57
Andover 76, Minneapolis Washburn 60
Annandale 64, West Fargo Horace, N.D. 55
Anoka 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 68
Barnesville 66, MACCRAY 48
Big Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 68
Blaine 87, Bemidji 75
Brainerd 78, Centennial 63
Breckenridge 98, Underwood 92, OT
Buffalo 74, Elk River 72
Cass Lake-Bena 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64
Central Minnesota Christian 68, Redwood Valley 61
Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 61, DeLaSalle 50
Eagan 68, Mound Westonka 50
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 68, Waconia 54
Farmington 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65
Forest Lake 69, Minneapolis Southwest 57
Hawley 62, Providence Academy 54
Hermantown 79, Delano 69
Hopkins 83, Osseo 62
Jackson County Central 76, Canby 51
Kenyon-Wanamingo 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34
Lake City 59, Saint Croix Central, Wis. 44
Lakeview 79, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59
Litchfield 68, Concordia Academy 33
Maranatha Christian 71, Hutchinson 51
Melrose 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 35
Minneota 76, Hills-Beaver Creek 68
Minnetonka 77, Mahtomedi 68
Montevideo 60, Pipestone 58
Monticello 65, St. Cloud Apollo 61
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Nevis 71
Murray County Central 55, Renville County West 41
New Life Academy 66, Cherry 60
North Woods 91, BOLD 83
Osakis 46, Blake 41
Princeton 69, St. Michael-Albertville 55
Prior Lake 57, Champlin Park 53
Red Rock Central 73, Ortonville 52
Richfield 79, Cambridge-Isanti 57
Rochester Century 67, St. Croix Prep 38
Rochester John Marshall 63, New Richmond, Wis. 54
Rochester Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55
Rockford 68, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
South St. Paul 65, Roseville 61
Southwest Minnesota Christian 79, Springfield 62
St. Cloud Cathedral 73, Spectrum 51
St. Paul Central 90, Fridley 62
St. Thomas Academy 66, Minneapolis South 55
Totino-Grace 64, Hou, Tenn. 34
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 72, Sibley East 44
Waseca 76, LeSueur-Henderson 42
White Bear Lake 70, Duluth East 68
Winona 55, Chatfield 38
Winona Cotter 43, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 37
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 75, Dover-Eyota 62
