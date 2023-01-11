AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 36, Pueblo County 20

Arrupe Jesuit 47, Platte Canyon 35

Banning Lewis Prep 49, La Junta 34

Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22

Bishop Machebeuf 33, Clear Creek 18

Cheraw 28, Crowley County 21

Cheyenne Mountain 59, Rampart 41

Colo. Springs Christian 48, Manitou Springs 26

Colorado Academy 58, Stargate School 8

Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7

Denver Christian 45, Lyons 33

Denver East 66, Denver South 56

Denver East 66, Highlands Ranch 56

Durango 43, Bloomfield, N.M. 41

Eaglecrest 44, Chaparral 25

Eaton 56, Berthoud 50

Ellicott 68, Woodland Park 46

Englewood 59, Fort Lupton 13

Falcon 51, Pueblo South 36

Fleming 66, Lone Star 19

Fort Collins 45, Erie 30

Fossil Ridge 60, Brighton 30

Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11

Grand Junction 47, Montrose High School 38

Haxtun 50, Holyoke 37

Horizon 41, Broomfield 27

Idalia 49, Deer Trail 13

ADVERTISEMENT

Kent Denver 52, Eagle Ridge Academy 26

Limon 67, Calhan 13

Monarch 59, Legacy 39

Northridge 94, Fort Morgan 14

Palmer Ridge 46, Elizabeth 25

Peak to Peak 55, St. Mary’s Academy 33

Pueblo Central 58, Mitchell 14

Resurrection Christian 55, Weld Central 24

Rifle High School 41, Grand Junction 35

Riverdale Ridge 57, Frederick 38

Sports

  • Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into postseason

  • AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

  • Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?

  • Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

    • Rocky Mountain 31, Denver Jewish Day School 5

    Rocky Mountain 74, Prairie View 30

    Roosevelt 66, Mountain View 49

    Severance 51, Skyline High School 23

    Simla 57, Byers 26

    Skyview 55, Aurora Central 41

    Stanton County, Kan. 75, Walsh 16

    Sterling 40, Valley 27

    Strasburg 60, Highland 53

    Stratton 50, Cheyenne Wells 28

    Summit 49, Basalt 32

    Swallows Charter Academy 30, Pueblo Centennial 22

    The Vanguard School 105, Florence 7

    Thomas Jefferson 48, Ponderosa 16

    Thompson Valley 78, Niwot 21

    Thornton 38, Adams City 18

    University 54, Platte Valley 40

    Wray 69, Burlington 65

    Yuma 60, Brush 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.