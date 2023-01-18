Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 96, Ninety Six 44
Baptist Hill 79, Military Magnet Academy 55
Bluffton 55, Colleton County 53
Blythewood 47, Clover 46
Boiling Springs 67, Gaffney 55
Brookland-Cayce 57, Gilbert 34
Broome 63, Carolina High and Academy 37
Calhoun Falls 63, Dixie 40
Cathedral Academy 55, Dorchester Academy 36
Central 56, York Prep 49
Chesnee 73, Liberty 45
Christ Church Episcopal 51, St. Joseph 30
Dorman 72, James F. Byrnes 66
Dutch Fork 52, Chapin 37
First Baptist 63, Hilton Head Prep 58
Fox Creek 56, Batesburg-Leesville 47
Goose Creek 57, Cane Bay 47
Greenville 68, Easley 44
Greer Middle College 69, Blacksburg 45
Hammond 50, Heathwood Hall 34
Hilton Head Island 43, May River 38
Lake City 59, Marlboro County 53
Lancaster 65, Catawba Ridge 61
Landrum 73, Greenville Technical Charter 51
Lexington 82, White Knoll 45
Manning 67, Dillon 60
Marion 60, Lee Central 51
Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 45
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 79, Bishop England 50
Palmetto 57, Fountain Inn 48
Patrick Henry Academy 95, Colleton Prep 60
Pinewood Prep 56, Laurence Manning Academy 44
Richard Winn Academy 25, W. Wyman King Academy 22
Scott’s Branch 61, Carvers Bay 31
Waccamaw 39, Aynor 20
Wagener-Salley 69, Ridge Spring-Monetta 52
Walhalla 53, Seneca 47
Westside 79, Berea 52
Williston-Elko 55, Blackville-Hilda 48
