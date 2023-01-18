AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 96, Ninety Six 44

Baptist Hill 79, Military Magnet Academy 55

Bluffton 55, Colleton County 53

Blythewood 47, Clover 46

Boiling Springs 67, Gaffney 55

Brookland-Cayce 57, Gilbert 34

Broome 63, Carolina High and Academy 37

Calhoun Falls 63, Dixie 40

Cathedral Academy 55, Dorchester Academy 36

Central 56, York Prep 49

Chesnee 73, Liberty 45

Christ Church Episcopal 51, St. Joseph 30

Dorman 72, James F. Byrnes 66

Dutch Fork 52, Chapin 37

First Baptist 63, Hilton Head Prep 58

Fox Creek 56, Batesburg-Leesville 47

Goose Creek 57, Cane Bay 47

Greenville 68, Easley 44

Greer Middle College 69, Blacksburg 45

Hammond 50, Heathwood Hall 34

Hilton Head Island 43, May River 38

Lake City 59, Marlboro County 53

Lancaster 65, Catawba Ridge 61

Landrum 73, Greenville Technical Charter 51

Lexington 82, White Knoll 45

Manning 67, Dillon 60

Marion 60, Lee Central 51

Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 45

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 79, Bishop England 50

Palmetto 57, Fountain Inn 48

Patrick Henry Academy 95, Colleton Prep 60

Pinewood Prep 56, Laurence Manning Academy 44

Richard Winn Academy 25, W. Wyman King Academy 22

Scott’s Branch 61, Carvers Bay 31

Waccamaw 39, Aynor 20

Wagener-Salley 69, Ridge Spring-Monetta 52

Walhalla 53, Seneca 47

Westside 79, Berea 52

Williston-Elko 55, Blackville-Hilda 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

