AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Hermantown 3, Rock Ridge 1

Ubah Medical Academy 2, Exploration 0

Class AA=

Section 3=

Championship=

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, St. Thomas Academy 2

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Gentry 5, White Bear Lake 1

Hill-Murray 3, Woodbury 1

Section 6=

Championship=

Edina 2, Wayzata 1

Class A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Northfield 6, New Prague 0

Section 5=

Semifinal=

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Little Falls 3

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.