Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 7, Metro-South 2

Bemidji 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Brainerd/Little Falls 3, St. Cloud 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Northern Lakes 2, OT

Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 1

Eden Prairie 6, Pine Area 1

Edina 3, Proctor/Hermantown 1

Elk river/Zimmerman 1, Roseville/Mahtomedi 1, OT

Hill-Murray 2, Holy Family Catholic 0

Holy Angels 6, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Hutchinson 4, Visitation 3

Lakeville North 3, Farmington 2

Lakeville South 3, Prior Lake 0

Luverne 4, New Ulm 1

Minneapolis 5, Chisago Lakes 3

Minnesota River 5, Mankato West 0

Moorhead 4, Roseau 3, OT

Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Breck 0

New Prague 4, Waconia 3

North Wright County 5, Alexandria 4

Northern Tier 1, Moose Lake Area 0

Northfield 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 5, Mounds View/Irondale 3

Rosemount 3, Eagan 3, OT

Shakopee 1, Eastview 0

St. Croix Valley, Wis. 4, Red Wing 2

Willmar 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3

Woodbury 4, Hopkins/Park 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Austin vs. Albert Lea, ppd.

Chaska/Chanhassen vs. Bloomington Jefferson, ppd.

Rochester Mayo vs. Mankato East, ccd.

Windom vs. Worthington, ppd.

Winona vs. Waseca, ppd.

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

