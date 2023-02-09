AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Minnehaha Academy 2, St. Paul Academy 0

Visitation 5, Prairie Centre 0

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Lakeville North 14, Rochester Mayo 0

Northfield 5, Farmington 1

Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 2

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Apple Valley 4, Hastings 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Eastview 2, Metro-South 1

Rosemount 2, Eagan 0

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Winona 4, Austin 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.