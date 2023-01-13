Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 42, East Mountain 16
Artesia 71, Taos 29
Bernalillo 72, Socorro 38
Capitan 54, Magdalena 50
Centennial 51, Silver 20
Cliff 68, Maxwell 18
Cuba 43, Raton 30
Farmington 48, Volcano Vista 45
Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 40, Aztec 23
Goddard 45, Moriarty 39
Hope Christian 60, West Las Vegas 48
Jal 38, Cloudcroft 25
Kirtland Central 48, Valencia 28
Logan 57, Quemado 53
Lordsburg 52, Mesilla Valley Christian 31
Los Alamos 58, Penasco 40
Los Lunas 50, Hot Springs 26
Melrose 56, Rehoboth 32
Mesa Vista 88, Santa Fe Prep 6
Mescalero Apache 58, Ruidoso 55
Navajo Pine 48, Shiprock Northwest 37
Navajo Prep 46, Laguna-Acoma 45
Pine Hill 66, Hozho 34
Reserve 55, Mountainair 29
Santa Fe Indian 72, Monte del Sol 12
Tatum 49, Dora 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/