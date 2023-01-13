Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 42, East Mountain 16

Artesia 71, Taos 29

Bernalillo 72, Socorro 38

Capitan 54, Magdalena 50

Centennial 51, Silver 20

Cliff 68, Maxwell 18

Cuba 43, Raton 30

Farmington 48, Volcano Vista 45

Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 40, Aztec 23

Goddard 45, Moriarty 39

Hope Christian 60, West Las Vegas 48

Jal 38, Cloudcroft 25

Kirtland Central 48, Valencia 28

Logan 57, Quemado 53

Lordsburg 52, Mesilla Valley Christian 31

Los Alamos 58, Penasco 40

Los Lunas 50, Hot Springs 26

Melrose 56, Rehoboth 32

Mesa Vista 88, Santa Fe Prep 6

Mescalero Apache 58, Ruidoso 55

Navajo Pine 48, Shiprock Northwest 37

Navajo Prep 46, Laguna-Acoma 45

Pine Hill 66, Hozho 34

Reserve 55, Mountainair 29

Santa Fe Indian 72, Monte del Sol 12

Tatum 49, Dora 45

