Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong, Pa. 50, Hampshire 44

Fairmont Senior 60, Winfield 45

Gainesville, Va. 73, Jefferson 72

Hedgesville 50, Westminster Christian, Fla. 30

Huntington 72, Magoffin Co., Ky. 70

Huntington Prep 67, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 46

Lewis County 76, Clay County 39

Martin County, Ky. 72, Tucker County 53

Martinsburg 59, Millbrook, Va. 58

Meadow Bridge 52, Bath County, Va. 46

Nitro 70, Herbert Hoover 60

North Marion 70, Berkeley Springs 64

Parkersburg South 66, Gaston Day School, N.C. 65

Pendleton County 76, Union Grant 15

Petersburg 44, Moorefield 43

Ravenswood 72, Racine Southern, Ohio 45

S. Point, Ohio 104, Cabell Midland 102, 5OT

Scott 72, Caldwell, Ohio 61

Spring Valley 51, Hurricane 45

Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 54, Oak Glen 18

Summers County 53, Tyler Consolidated 39

Suncoast, Fla. 67, Shady Spring 47

Wheeling Central 82, Shadyside, Ohio 61

Williamstown 78, Wirt County 34

Zanesville Maysville, Ohio 54, Parkersburg 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

