Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 61, Elkhart Christian 25
Bethesda Christian 45, Greenwood Christian 22
Bloomington Lighthouse 57, Medora 55
Eminence 46, Central Christian 17
Frankton 54, Daleville 14
Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Tell City 35
Hebron 46, River Forest 38
Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Victory College Prep 10
Indpls Brebeuf 52, Tri-West 33
Morristown 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 27
Owen Valley 46, Clay City 18
Perry Central 61, Cannelton 30
Princeton 49, Evansville Reitz 38
Salem 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
W. Washington 62, Rock Creek Academy 47
Indianapolis City Tournament=
First Round=
Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Washington 30
Indpls Attucks 37, Indpls Ritter 12
Indpls Scecina 46, Indpls Tindley 34
Indpls Tech 74, Indpls Herron 38
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 81, Christel House Manual 5
___
