Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 61, Elkhart Christian 25

Bethesda Christian 45, Greenwood Christian 22

Bloomington Lighthouse 57, Medora 55

Eminence 46, Central Christian 17

Frankton 54, Daleville 14

Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Tell City 35

Hebron 46, River Forest 38

Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Victory College Prep 10

Indpls Brebeuf 52, Tri-West 33

Morristown 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 27

Owen Valley 46, Clay City 18

Perry Central 61, Cannelton 30

Princeton 49, Evansville Reitz 38

Salem 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

W. Washington 62, Rock Creek Academy 47

Indianapolis City Tournament=

First Round=

Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Washington 30

Indpls Attucks 37, Indpls Ritter 12

Indpls Scecina 46, Indpls Tindley 34

Indpls Tech 74, Indpls Herron 38

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 81, Christel House Manual 5

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

