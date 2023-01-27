Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 82, Nekoosa 36
Belleville 79, Waterloo 25
Bloomer 47, Regis 45
Cristo Rey Jesuit 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 40
Darlington 76, Riverdale 48
Elk Mound 65, Glenwood City 35
Fall Creek 74, Stanley-Boyd 53
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Westby 34
Green Bay Southwest 79, Pulaski 61
Holmen 71, Aquinas 42
Howards Grove 72, Oostburg 64
Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 52
Janesville Craig 64, Janesville Parker 52
Kenosha Indian Trail 84, Kenosha Tremper 58
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Catholic Central 42
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Plymouth 69
Mauston 48, Westfield Area 37
Middleton 73, Sun Prairie 53
Milton 68, Reedsburg Area 43
Neillsville 57, Columbus Catholic 42
Oak Creek 66, Racine Horlick 52
Owen-Withee 69, Greenwood 22
Potosi 68, Cassville 28
Racine Case 66, Kenosha Bradford 50
Reedsville 58, Hilbert 34
River Ridge 64, Benton 58
Shawano 61, Menasha 46
Sheboygan South 52, Chilton 49
Shoreland Lutheran 73, Messmer 47
Shullsburg 63, Belmont 46
Southwestern 56, Fennimore 37
Tenor/Veritas 86, Eastbrook Academy 78
West Salem 94, Black River Falls 61
Winneconne 60, Berlin 57
Wisconsin Dells 79, Wautoma 57
Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Pius XI Catholic 66
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/