Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 66, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 25
Brillion 52, Algoma 34
Brodhead 68, Belleville 37
Cambridge 75, Saint Thomas More 59
Cedarburg 79, Wauwatosa East 54
Crandon 56, Menominee Indian 47
Dodgeland 55, Princeton/Green Lake 26
Dodgeville 51, Lomira 34
Fall Creek 85, Arcadia 30
Fall River 58, Mayville 52
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 61, Hilbert 54
Galena, Ill. 46, Darlington 40
Green Bay Preble 55, Menominee, Mich. 44
Hermantown, Minn. 63, Solon Springs 41
Independence 60, Gilmanton 17
Janesville Craig 70, Milton 47
Kiel 66, Random Lake 63
Lakeside Lutheran 56, Oconomowoc 52
Lincoln 48, Independence 26
Lourdes Academy 60, Coleman 51
Loyal 73, Stanley-Boyd 53
Menomonie 65, Baldwin-Woodville 44
Mineral Point 77, Janesville Parker 24
Mount Horeb 49, Sun Prairie 42
Muskego 64, West De Pere 60
Neillsville 71, Lincoln 29
New Glarus 72, Jefferson 31
New Lisbon 54, Weston 41
Newman Catholic 47, Wausau East 45
Oostburg 93, University School of Milwaukee 49
Oshkosh North 42, Winneconne 30
Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49
Port Washington 53, Milwaukee Lutheran 37
Poynette 49, Barneveld 45
Pulaski 44, Luxemburg-Casco 25
Rio 57, Pecatonica 40
River Ridge 55, Iowa-Grant 33
Saint Croix Central 69, D.C. Everest 54
Shawano 34, Oconto Falls 11
Sheboygan Falls 50, Campbellsport 39
South Shore 62, Turtle Lake 29
St. Marys Springs 47, Shiocton 40
Watertown 55, Bay Port 49
Waukesha West 75, New Holstein 27
Waunakee 68, Seymour 37
Westfield Area 60, Slinger 33
Westosha Central 43, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/