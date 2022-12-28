AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 66, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 25

Brillion 52, Algoma 34

Brodhead 68, Belleville 37

Cambridge 75, Saint Thomas More 59

Cedarburg 79, Wauwatosa East 54

Crandon 56, Menominee Indian 47

Dodgeland 55, Princeton/Green Lake 26

Dodgeville 51, Lomira 34

Fall Creek 85, Arcadia 30

Fall River 58, Mayville 52

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 61, Hilbert 54

Galena, Ill. 46, Darlington 40

Green Bay Preble 55, Menominee, Mich. 44

Hermantown, Minn. 63, Solon Springs 41

Independence 60, Gilmanton 17

Janesville Craig 70, Milton 47

Kiel 66, Random Lake 63

Lakeside Lutheran 56, Oconomowoc 52

Lincoln 48, Independence 26

Lourdes Academy 60, Coleman 51

Loyal 73, Stanley-Boyd 53

Menomonie 65, Baldwin-Woodville 44

Mineral Point 77, Janesville Parker 24

Mount Horeb 49, Sun Prairie 42

Muskego 64, West De Pere 60

Neillsville 71, Lincoln 29

New Glarus 72, Jefferson 31

New Lisbon 54, Weston 41

Newman Catholic 47, Wausau East 45

ADVERTISEMENT

Oostburg 93, University School of Milwaukee 49

Oshkosh North 42, Winneconne 30

Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49

Port Washington 53, Milwaukee Lutheran 37

Poynette 49, Barneveld 45

Pulaski 44, Luxemburg-Casco 25

Rio 57, Pecatonica 40

River Ridge 55, Iowa-Grant 33

Saint Croix Central 69, D.C. Everest 54

Shawano 34, Oconto Falls 11

Sports

  • Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season

  • Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

  • Power vs. speed: Michigan, TCU present unfamiliar challenges

  • Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

    • Sheboygan Falls 50, Campbellsport 39

    South Shore 62, Turtle Lake 29

    St. Marys Springs 47, Shiocton 40

    Watertown 55, Bay Port 49

    Waukesha West 75, New Holstein 27

    Waunakee 68, Seymour 37

    Westfield Area 60, Slinger 33

    Westosha Central 43, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.