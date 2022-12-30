AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 39

Alton 52, O’Fallon 51

Annawan 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 38

Antioch 64, Westmont 58

Aurora Central Catholic 54, Freeport (Aquin) 35

Belvidere North 28, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 26

Benton 47, Christopher 41, OT

Benton Central, Ind. 82, Cissna Park 18

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Kankakee (McNamara) 28

Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Winnebago 53

Breese Mater Dei 51, Breese Central 41

Buffalo Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 38

Bureau Valley 64, Orion 38

Burlington Central 47, St. Francis 36

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 41, Nokomis 34

Camp Point Central 34, Brimfield 20

Carterville 54, Alton Marquette 52

Champaign St. Thomas More 60, Fisher 19

Chester 46, Anna-Jonesboro 42

Chicago (Christ the King) 61, Fenger 48

Christopher 60, Salem 36

De La Salle 58, Bartlett 25

DePaul College Prep 59, Latin 30

Decatur MacArthur 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 55

Deerfield 56, Hersey 48

Elk Grove 48, Elgin 23

Evanston Township 64, Lincoln Way West 57

Fenwick 45, Maine West 35

Fieldcrest 52, Putnam County 28

Geneseo 44, Morton 34

Geneseo 55, Plainfield North 43

Geneva 50, Naperville North 46

Glenbard North 37, Hinsdale Central 31

Glenbrook North 51, Chicago Resurrection 21

Glenbrook South 58, Schaumburg 51

    • Goreville 64, Herrin 42

    Goreville 66, Carterville 54

    Grayslake Central 57, Zion Benton 30

    Hall 46, Roanoke-Benson 39

    Harrisburg 63, Vienna 61

    Highland 56, East St. Louis 42

    Hillcrest 61, Orr 45

    Hillsboro 60, Heyworth 32

    Hononegah 42, Lake Forest 36

    Illini Bluffs 48, Biggsville West Central 30

    Juarez 49, Chicago (Golder) 14

    Kewanee 50, Sandwich 47

    Lake Zurich 50, Batavia 29

    Lanark Eastland 53, Rockford Jefferson 47

    Lena-Winslow 48, Wethersfield 39

    Liberty 24, Rushville-Industry 20

    Lincoln 49, Dixon 16

    Lisle 64, Walther Christian Academy 32

    Lockport 38, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 22

    Machesney Park Harlem 56, Moline 54

    Mahomet-Seymour 51, Galesburg 41

    Maine South 59, Barrington 58

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 58, Chicago (Butler) 51

    Mascoutah 56, East St. Louis 42

    McGivney Catholic High School 54, North Clay 41

    Metea Valley 43, Southland 23

    Monmouth-Roseville 64, Aledo (Mercer County) 48

    Morgan Park 56, Plainfield Central 17

    Morgan Park Academy 43, Cristo Rey 14

    Morgan Park Academy 61, Chicago (Golder) 8

    Morrison 54, Stockton 23

    Morton 43, Rochester 36

    Mother McAuley 50, Joliet West 44

    Mount Vernon 75, Salem 44

    N. Vermillion, Ind. 40, Fithian Oakwood 35

    Naperville Central 64, South Elgin 24

    Nazareth 65, Montini 45

    New Trier 44, Lake Park 40

    Normal Community 36, Carmel 34

    Normal University 53, Rockford Lutheran 46

    Northside Prep 50, Streamwood 31

    Palatine 53, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21

    Paris 45, Sherrard 17

    Parkview Christian Academy 54, Calumet Christian, Ind. 21

    Peoria (H.S.) 60, Dunlap 40

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 35, Erie-Prophetstown 27

    Peotone 47, Joliet Catholic 32

    Petersburg PORTA 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45

    Princeton 58, Ottawa Marquette 41

    Prospect 45, Glenbard West 39

    Reed-Custer 30, St. Edward 21

    Richwoods 56, Normal West 28

    Ridgewood 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 29

    Riverdale 36, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

    Rochester 61, Plainfield North 39

    Rock Island 41, Bloomington 40

    Rockford Boylan 65, Woodstock Marian 49

    Rockford Guilford 64, United Township High School 55

    Rockford Lutheran 54, Rock Falls 45

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 33, Normal University 28

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 38, Rock Falls 23

    Sandwich 47, Ottawa Marquette 27

    Springfield 46, Kankakee 37, OT

    St. Charles North 58, Hampshire 36

    St. Charles, Mo. 53, Granite City 50

    St. Ignatius 57, St. Viator 48

    St. Laurence 47, Bremen 36

    Stagg 42, Crete-Monee 40

    Stanford Olympia 57, El Paso-Gridley 41

    Staunton 46, Hamilton County 38

    Stevenson 46, Huntley 37

    Taylorville 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 26

    Taylorville 50, Normal West 39

    Thornton Fractional South 53, Phillips 42

    Tolono Unity 33, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31

    Washington 54, Hyde Park 25

    Waterloo 52, Carlyle 34

    Waterloo Gibault 41, Marissa/Coulterville 30

    Waubonsie Valley 50, Downers North 44

    West Bloomfield, Mich. 86, Kenwood 83

    West Bloomfield, Mich. 86, Leo 83

    Westinghouse 44, Evergreen Park 33

    Wheaton Academy 50, Plano 31

    Wheaton North 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 41

    Wheaton Warrenville South 61, Richwoods 39

    Whitney Young 53, Lyons 47

    Willowbrook 51, Glenbard South 44

    Winnebago 64, Annawan 49

    Woodstock Marian 57, Morton 51

    York 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 37

    Yorkville 45, Machesney Park Harlem 42

    Hammond Morton Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Thornwood 61, Hammond Noll, Ind. 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.