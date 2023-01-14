AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Prairie Ridge 54

Altamont 61, North Clay 43

Alton Marquette 73, McGivney Catholic High School 51

Amundsen 70, Foreman 16

Andrew 57, Lincoln Way Central 45

Aurora (East) 62, West Chicago 35

Aurora (West Aurora) 77, Joliet Central 45

Aurora Christian 67, Chicago Christian 43

Beecher 79, Momence 36

Belleville East 54, Collinsville 46

Belleville West 56, O’Fallon 49

Bensenville (Fenton) 64, Streamwood 27

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 67, Addison Trail 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 79, Monticello 61

Bloomington Christian 64, Schaumburg 26

Bluford Webber 67, Sandoval 29

Bolingbrook 76, Homewood-Flossmoor 71

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lockport 38

Breese Central 61, Salem 22

Brimfield 51, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 50

Brother Rice 54, Fenwick 40

Brownstown-St Elmo 67, Patoka 41

Burlington Central 77, Woodstock North 66

Byron 56, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49

Carbondale 54, Cahokia 50

Carmi White County 51, Fairfield 40

Carterville 93, Du Quoin 42

Casey-Westfield 61, Marshall 42

Centralia Christ Our Rock 69, Bunker Hill 39

Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Illinois Valley Central 43

Chicago ( SSICP) 70, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 22

Chicago (Austin) 59, Raby 53

Chicago (Intrinsic) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit

    • Chicago (Jones) 54, Collins Academy 31

    Chicago (Ogden International) 70, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 59

    Chicago Academy 48, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 41

    Chicago CICS-Ellison 79, CICS-Northtown 41

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72, Thornridge 39

    Chicago Little Village 100, Spry Community 11

    Chicago Roosevelt 77, Chicago (Marine) 53

    Chicago-University 66, Elgin Academy 52

    Clinton 57, Shelbyville 38

    Columbia 81, East Alton-Wood River 36

    Crystal Lake South 51, Hampshire 43

    Cumberland 44, Villa Grove/Heritage 35

    De La Salle 64, Montini 47

    DeKalb 63, Woodstock Marian 57

    DePaul College Prep 51, Leo 28

    Decatur MacArthur 66, Chatham Glenwood 38

    Decatur St. Teresa 73, Macon Meridian 60

    Dieterich 37, Farina South Central 30

    Dixon 58, Sherrard 50

    Downers North 49, Glenbard West 25

    Downers South 57, Leyden 48

    Durand 69, Freeport (Aquin) 61

    Dwight 51, Woodland 40

    Eagle Ridge Christian, Mo. 64, Tamms (Egyptian) 42

    East Peoria 47, Pekin 46

    Edwardsville 57, Alton 40

    Effingham 55, Taylorville 53

    Effingham St. Anthony 56, Breese Mater Dei 52

    Eisenhower 38, Springfield 35

    Eldorado 61, Edwards County 37

    Evansville Christian, Ind. 75, Springfield Southeast 61

    Fairbury Prairie Central 65, Rantoul 49

    Farragut 62, Chicago (Clark) 59

    Fieldcrest 57, El Paso-Gridley 37

    Flora 49, Hamilton County 45

    Freeburg 57, Roxana 30

    Fremd 45, Conant 43, OT

    Fulton 50, Polo 36

    Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Cullom Tri-Point 25

    Geneva 61, Belvidere North 47

    Glenbard North 72, Niles West 46

    Glenbard South 46, Glenbard East 32

    Glenbrook South 65, Evanston Township 58

    Goreville 61, Christopher 51

    Harvest Christian Academy 60, Mooseheart 29

    Harvey Thornton 51, Crete-Monee 40

    Heritage 66, Lake County Baptist 21

    Heritage 68, Blue Ridge 36

    Herrin 60, Harrisburg 46

    Hersey 68, Elk Grove 38

    Highland 49, Mascoutah 45

    Hinckley-Big Rock 69, Earlville 45

    Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 43

    Hoopeston 67, Urbana University 29

    Huntley 51, Dundee-Crown 50

    Illini West (Carthage) 54, Mendon Unity 36

    Jerseyville Jersey 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 53

    Johnston City 54, Trico 43

    Kaneland 62, Sandwich 53

    Kankakee 79, Rich Township 59

    Kewanee 63, Hall 53

    LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 48, St. Francis 47

    LaSalle-Peru 55, Morris 52

    Larkin 67, Elgin 38

    Latin 59, North Shore Country Day 53

    Lawrenceville 82, Newton 60

    Lewistown 58, Hartsburg-Emden 30

    Lincoln Park 87, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65

    Lincoln-Way East 68, Sandburg 50

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Joliet Catholic 44

    Lisle 62, Coal City 50

    Loyola 46, St. Ignatius 41

    Maine West 59, Highland Park 58

    Manley 69, Chicago Phoenix Academy 54

    Manteno 59, Herscher 38

    Marion 45, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 40

    Marist 62, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56

    Massac County 74, West Frankfort 51

    Mather 62, Chicago Sullivan 31

    McHenry 72, Marengo 36

    Metamora 62, Dunlap 54

    Metea Valley 73, Naperville Central 49

    Milford 70, S. Newton, Ind. 42

    Moline 81, Rock Island Alleman 32

    Monmouth-Roseville 54, Orion 42

    Morton 54, Washington 43

    Mount Vernon 43, Centralia 39

    Mt. Carmel 33, Olney (Richland County) 29

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 88, Payson Seymour 70

    Murphysboro 48, Benton 41

    N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 37, Paris 36

    Nashville 69, Anna-Jonesboro 44

    Niles North 71, Maine East 56

    Normal Community 55, Richwoods 42

    Normal West 57, Danville 45

    Norris City (NCOE) 61, Carrier Mills 43

    North-Mac 60, Beardstown 43

    Oak Forest 46, Providence-St. Mel 36

    Oak Lawn Community 53, Lemont 51

    Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29

    Orr 69, North Lawndale 58

    Oswego 63, Plainfield South 47

    Oswego East 72, Joliet West 59

    Ottawa 61, Plano 52

    Ottawa Marquette 50, Seneca 46

    Palatine 57, Barrington 52, OT

    Pana 60, Carlyle 48

    Payton 43, Chicago Marshall 42

    Peoria (H.S.) 81, Bloomington 57

    Peoria Notre Dame 66, Urbana 49

    Plainfield East 50, Minooka 26

    Plainfield East 59, Minooka 37

    Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 41, OT

    Pontiac 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 61

    Pope County 61, Hardin County 42

    Princeton 65, Sterling Newman 50

    Prospect 52, Buffalo Grove 43

    Proviso East 77, Willowbrook 69

    Putnam County 80, Lowpoint-Washburn 59

    Quincy 76, Galesburg 31

    Quincy Notre Dame 38, Nazareth 36

    Raymond Lincolnwood 64, Mulberry Grove 26

    Red Bud 38, Okawville 27

    Ridgewood 80, Kankakee (McNamara) 49

    Riverdale 61, Erie-Prophetstown 54

    Riverside-Brookfield 81, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 38

    Roanoke-Benson 47, Midland 43

    Robinson 71, Evansville Bosse, Ind. 68

    Rock Falls 71, Mendota 58

    Rock Island 64, Sterling 63, OT

    Rockford Christian Life 56, Westlake 36

    Rockridge 63, Morrison 29

    Rolling Meadows 68, Wheeling 40

    Romeoville 61, Plainfield North 51

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Jacksonville 37

    Schaumburg 32, Hoffman Estates 31

    Schurz 61, Northside Prep 58

    Senn 48, Taft 42

    Serena 74, LaMoille 35

    Shepard 52, Argo 49

    Somonauk 69, Indian Creek 51

    South Elgin 66, Bartlett 61

    Springfield Calvary 65, Riverton 43

    St. Bede 54, Bureau Valley 51

    St. Edward 58, Westmont 34

    St. Laurence 69, Providence-St. Mel 34

    St. Rita 60, Bartlett 42

    St. Viator 56, St. Patrick 32

    Stagg 65, Lincoln Way West 59

    Steeleville 60, Lebanon 28

    Steinmetz 41, Chicago (Disney II) 21

    Thompsonville 64, Century 57

    Thornwood 75, Harlan 35

    Tinley Park 71, Oak Lawn Richards 64

    Tolono Unity 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

    Tremont 77, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 47

    Trenton Wesclin 54, Sparta 50

    Triad 55, Waterloo 15

    Tuscola 65, Sullivan 40

    United Township High School 86, Geneseo 35

    Unity Christian 59, Morning Star, Iowa 37

    Universal 70, Islamic Foundation 40

    Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 53, OPH 37

    Warren 47, East Dubuque 40

    Warrensburg-Latham 47, Moweaqua Central A&M 34

    Wells 64, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 41

    West Hancock 57, Augusta Southeastern 34

    Westinghouse 57, Chicago (Lane) 55

    Whitney Young 70, Prosser 39

    Wilmington 47, Peotone 42

    Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 61, Galva 20

    Yorkville 56, Plainfield Central 39

    Riverton Tournament=

    Deerfield 46, Vernon Hills 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

