Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Prairie Ridge 54
Altamont 61, North Clay 43
Alton Marquette 73, McGivney Catholic High School 51
Amundsen 70, Foreman 16
Andrew 57, Lincoln Way Central 45
Aurora (East) 62, West Chicago 35
Aurora (West Aurora) 77, Joliet Central 45
Aurora Christian 67, Chicago Christian 43
Beecher 79, Momence 36
Belleville East 54, Collinsville 46
Belleville West 56, O’Fallon 49
Bensenville (Fenton) 64, Streamwood 27
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 67, Addison Trail 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 79, Monticello 61
Bloomington Christian 64, Schaumburg 26
Bluford Webber 67, Sandoval 29
Bolingbrook 76, Homewood-Flossmoor 71
Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lockport 38
Breese Central 61, Salem 22
Brimfield 51, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 50
Brother Rice 54, Fenwick 40
Brownstown-St Elmo 67, Patoka 41
Burlington Central 77, Woodstock North 66
Byron 56, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49
Carbondale 54, Cahokia 50
Carmi White County 51, Fairfield 40
Carterville 93, Du Quoin 42
Casey-Westfield 61, Marshall 42
Centralia Christ Our Rock 69, Bunker Hill 39
Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Illinois Valley Central 43
Chicago ( SSICP) 70, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 22
Chicago (Austin) 59, Raby 53
Chicago (Intrinsic) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit
Chicago (Jones) 54, Collins Academy 31
Chicago (Ogden International) 70, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 59
Chicago Academy 48, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 41
Chicago CICS-Ellison 79, CICS-Northtown 41
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72, Thornridge 39
Chicago Little Village 100, Spry Community 11
Chicago Roosevelt 77, Chicago (Marine) 53
Chicago-University 66, Elgin Academy 52
Clinton 57, Shelbyville 38
Columbia 81, East Alton-Wood River 36
Crystal Lake South 51, Hampshire 43
Cumberland 44, Villa Grove/Heritage 35
De La Salle 64, Montini 47
DeKalb 63, Woodstock Marian 57
DePaul College Prep 51, Leo 28
Decatur MacArthur 66, Chatham Glenwood 38
Decatur St. Teresa 73, Macon Meridian 60
Dieterich 37, Farina South Central 30
Dixon 58, Sherrard 50
Downers North 49, Glenbard West 25
Downers South 57, Leyden 48
Durand 69, Freeport (Aquin) 61
Dwight 51, Woodland 40
Eagle Ridge Christian, Mo. 64, Tamms (Egyptian) 42
East Peoria 47, Pekin 46
Edwardsville 57, Alton 40
Effingham 55, Taylorville 53
Effingham St. Anthony 56, Breese Mater Dei 52
Eisenhower 38, Springfield 35
Eldorado 61, Edwards County 37
Evansville Christian, Ind. 75, Springfield Southeast 61
Fairbury Prairie Central 65, Rantoul 49
Farragut 62, Chicago (Clark) 59
Fieldcrest 57, El Paso-Gridley 37
Flora 49, Hamilton County 45
Freeburg 57, Roxana 30
Fremd 45, Conant 43, OT
Fulton 50, Polo 36
Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Cullom Tri-Point 25
Geneva 61, Belvidere North 47
Glenbard North 72, Niles West 46
Glenbard South 46, Glenbard East 32
Glenbrook South 65, Evanston Township 58
Goreville 61, Christopher 51
Harvest Christian Academy 60, Mooseheart 29
Harvey Thornton 51, Crete-Monee 40
Heritage 66, Lake County Baptist 21
Heritage 68, Blue Ridge 36
Herrin 60, Harrisburg 46
Hersey 68, Elk Grove 38
Highland 49, Mascoutah 45
Hinckley-Big Rock 69, Earlville 45
Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 43
Hoopeston 67, Urbana University 29
Huntley 51, Dundee-Crown 50
Illini West (Carthage) 54, Mendon Unity 36
Jerseyville Jersey 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 53
Johnston City 54, Trico 43
Kaneland 62, Sandwich 53
Kankakee 79, Rich Township 59
Kewanee 63, Hall 53
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 48, St. Francis 47
LaSalle-Peru 55, Morris 52
Larkin 67, Elgin 38
Latin 59, North Shore Country Day 53
Lawrenceville 82, Newton 60
Lewistown 58, Hartsburg-Emden 30
Lincoln Park 87, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65
Lincoln-Way East 68, Sandburg 50
Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Joliet Catholic 44
Lisle 62, Coal City 50
Loyola 46, St. Ignatius 41
Maine West 59, Highland Park 58
Manley 69, Chicago Phoenix Academy 54
Manteno 59, Herscher 38
Marion 45, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 40
Marist 62, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56
Massac County 74, West Frankfort 51
Mather 62, Chicago Sullivan 31
McHenry 72, Marengo 36
Metamora 62, Dunlap 54
Metea Valley 73, Naperville Central 49
Milford 70, S. Newton, Ind. 42
Moline 81, Rock Island Alleman 32
Monmouth-Roseville 54, Orion 42
Morton 54, Washington 43
Mount Vernon 43, Centralia 39
Mt. Carmel 33, Olney (Richland County) 29
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 88, Payson Seymour 70
Murphysboro 48, Benton 41
N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 37, Paris 36
Nashville 69, Anna-Jonesboro 44
Niles North 71, Maine East 56
Normal Community 55, Richwoods 42
Normal West 57, Danville 45
Norris City (NCOE) 61, Carrier Mills 43
North-Mac 60, Beardstown 43
Oak Forest 46, Providence-St. Mel 36
Oak Lawn Community 53, Lemont 51
Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29
Orr 69, North Lawndale 58
Oswego 63, Plainfield South 47
Oswego East 72, Joliet West 59
Ottawa 61, Plano 52
Ottawa Marquette 50, Seneca 46
Palatine 57, Barrington 52, OT
Pana 60, Carlyle 48
Payton 43, Chicago Marshall 42
Peoria (H.S.) 81, Bloomington 57
Peoria Notre Dame 66, Urbana 49
Plainfield East 50, Minooka 26
Plainfield East 59, Minooka 37
Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 41, OT
Pontiac 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 61
Pope County 61, Hardin County 42
Princeton 65, Sterling Newman 50
Prospect 52, Buffalo Grove 43
Proviso East 77, Willowbrook 69
Putnam County 80, Lowpoint-Washburn 59
Quincy 76, Galesburg 31
Quincy Notre Dame 38, Nazareth 36
Raymond Lincolnwood 64, Mulberry Grove 26
Red Bud 38, Okawville 27
Ridgewood 80, Kankakee (McNamara) 49
Riverdale 61, Erie-Prophetstown 54
Riverside-Brookfield 81, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 38
Roanoke-Benson 47, Midland 43
Robinson 71, Evansville Bosse, Ind. 68
Rock Falls 71, Mendota 58
Rock Island 64, Sterling 63, OT
Rockford Christian Life 56, Westlake 36
Rockridge 63, Morrison 29
Rolling Meadows 68, Wheeling 40
Romeoville 61, Plainfield North 51
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Jacksonville 37
Schaumburg 32, Hoffman Estates 31
Schurz 61, Northside Prep 58
Senn 48, Taft 42
Serena 74, LaMoille 35
Shepard 52, Argo 49
Somonauk 69, Indian Creek 51
South Elgin 66, Bartlett 61
Springfield Calvary 65, Riverton 43
St. Bede 54, Bureau Valley 51
St. Edward 58, Westmont 34
St. Laurence 69, Providence-St. Mel 34
St. Rita 60, Bartlett 42
St. Viator 56, St. Patrick 32
Stagg 65, Lincoln Way West 59
Steeleville 60, Lebanon 28
Steinmetz 41, Chicago (Disney II) 21
Thompsonville 64, Century 57
Thornwood 75, Harlan 35
Tinley Park 71, Oak Lawn Richards 64
Tolono Unity 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Tremont 77, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 47
Trenton Wesclin 54, Sparta 50
Triad 55, Waterloo 15
Tuscola 65, Sullivan 40
United Township High School 86, Geneseo 35
Unity Christian 59, Morning Star, Iowa 37
Universal 70, Islamic Foundation 40
Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 53, OPH 37
Warren 47, East Dubuque 40
Warrensburg-Latham 47, Moweaqua Central A&M 34
Wells 64, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 41
West Hancock 57, Augusta Southeastern 34
Westinghouse 57, Chicago (Lane) 55
Whitney Young 70, Prosser 39
Wilmington 47, Peotone 42
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 61, Galva 20
Yorkville 56, Plainfield Central 39
Riverton Tournament=
Deerfield 46, Vernon Hills 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/