Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brewer 68, Messalonskee 62

Carrabec 80, Wiscasset 19

Forest Hills Consolidated 58, Seacoast Christian School 36

Fryeburg Academy 67, Poland Regional/Whittier 46

Gorham 59, Thornton Academy 52

Gray-New Gloucester 75, Wells 53

Lawrence 51, Camden Hills Regional 47

Lewiston 68, Scarborough 55

Lincoln Academy 60, Leavitt Area 44

Mount View 57, Washington Academy 49

Nokomis Regional 68, Erskine Academy 56

Old Town 59, Maine Central Institute 38

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 61, Cheverus 50

St. Dominic Regional 72, Sacopee Valley 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

