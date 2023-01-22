Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brewer 68, Messalonskee 62
Carrabec 80, Wiscasset 19
Forest Hills Consolidated 58, Seacoast Christian School 36
Fryeburg Academy 67, Poland Regional/Whittier 46
Gorham 59, Thornton Academy 52
Gray-New Gloucester 75, Wells 53
Lawrence 51, Camden Hills Regional 47
Lewiston 68, Scarborough 55
Lincoln Academy 60, Leavitt Area 44
Mount View 57, Washington Academy 49
Nokomis Regional 68, Erskine Academy 56
Old Town 59, Maine Central Institute 38
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 61, Cheverus 50
St. Dominic Regional 72, Sacopee Valley 49
