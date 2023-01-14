AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley/Burnsville 2, Prior Lake 1

Becker/Big Lake 7, Northern 2

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Pine Area 1

Duluth Denfeld 7, Little Falls 5

Edina 4, St. Thomas Academy 1

Fergus Falls 4, Red Lake Falls 3

International Falls 12, St. Paul Johnson 1

Kittson County Central 10, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3

Lake of the Woods 6, Ely 4

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2, OT

Mahtomedi 7, Hastings 1

Mankato East/ Loyola 5, Mankato West 2

New Prague 5, St. Louis Park 4

Owatonna 3, Bloomington Kennedy 1

River Lakes 8, Morris/Benson Area 1

Rochester Century 3, Northfield 2

Rock Ridge 8, Providence Academy 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Mora/Milaca 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.