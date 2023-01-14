Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley/Burnsville 2, Prior Lake 1
Becker/Big Lake 7, Northern 2
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Pine Area 1
Duluth Denfeld 7, Little Falls 5
Edina 4, St. Thomas Academy 1
Fergus Falls 4, Red Lake Falls 3
International Falls 12, St. Paul Johnson 1
Kittson County Central 10, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3
Lake of the Woods 6, Ely 4
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2, OT
Mahtomedi 7, Hastings 1
Mankato East/ Loyola 5, Mankato West 2
New Prague 5, St. Louis Park 4
Owatonna 3, Bloomington Kennedy 1
River Lakes 8, Morris/Benson Area 1
Rochester Century 3, Northfield 2
Rock Ridge 8, Providence Academy 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Mora/Milaca 2
