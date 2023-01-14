AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 56, Tecumseh 42

Airport 59, Monroe Jefferson 45

Akron-Fairgrove 72, Bay City All Saints 48

Allegan 64, Coloma 45

Ann Arbor Greenhills 50, Royal Oak Shrine 37

Armada 63, North Branch 41

Barry County Christian School 46, GR Sacred Heart 33

Beaverton 49, Gladwin 45

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 75, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 53

Benzie Central 55, Frankfort 44

Big Rapids 73, Remus Chippewa Hills 33

Brighton 52, Northville 49

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 62, Whitmore Lake 60

Brooklyn Columbia Central 58, Hillsdale 57

Buckley 54, Onekama 44

Burton Bendle 45, Flint International 42

Byron Center 58, Greenville 42

Capac 77, Landmark Academy 49

Caro 72, Unionville-Sebewaing 33

Caseville 32, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25

Cass City 51, Vassar 38

Chelsea 62, Dexter 47

Clarkston 50, Troy 48

Climax-Scotts 54, Battle Creek St. Philip 42

Coldwater 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 36

Coopersville 48, Fruitport 34

Cornerstone Lincoln-King 84, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 5

Croswell-Lexington 55, Imlay City 33

Dearborn Advanced Technology 40, Taylor Prep 31

Dearborn Divine Child 74, Livonia Clarenceville 67

Dearborn Fordson 39, Belleville 37

Decatur 48, Bangor 39

Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Pershing 31

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 75, Academy of the Americas 25

    • Detroit Douglass 65, Detroit Davis 22

    Detroit Jalen Rose 69, Pontiac A&T 35

    Detroit Loyola 76, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25

    Detroit Old Redford 71, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 20

    Detroit Renaissance 76, Detroit Southeastern 35

    Detroit U-D Jesuit 54, Warren De La Salle 52

    Dowagiac Union 40, Berrien Springs 38

    Dundee 74, Clinton 69

    Ecorse 27, Hamtramck 25

    Edison PSA 89, Detroit Public Safety 34

    Elk Rapids 75, Ellsworth 59

    Erie-Mason 75, Britton-Deerfield 50

    Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53, Utica Ford 42

    Fenton 75, Flint Kearsley 58

    Flat Rock 53, Grosse Ile 45

    Flint Beecher 109, Burton Atherton 35

    Flint Powers 62, Mount Pleasant 59

    Freeland 42, Frankenmuth 41

    Galesburg-Augusta 65, Martin 43

    Garber 51, Bay City John Glenn 43

    Goodrich 48, Ortonville Brandon 40

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 83, Forest Hills Eastern 59

    Grand Rapids Christian 46, East Grand Rapids 45

    Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 76, Wayland Union 54

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 61, Hopkins 51

    Grand Rapids Northview 55, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41

    Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 73, Cedar Springs 48

    Grand Rapids South Christian 61, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29

    Grandville 48, East Kentwood 41

    Grandville Calvin Christian 71, Wyoming Godwin Heights 61

    Grant 65, White Cloud 50

    Harper Woods 47, West Bloomfield 45

    Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 58, Detroit Voyageur 43

    Hartford 51, Comstock 46

    Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 47, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 14

    Holly 54, Flushing 52

    Houghton 67, Dollar Bay 49

    Hudson 51, Blissfield 49

    Ionia 49, Charlotte 45, OT

    Ithaca 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

    Jackson 60, Ann Arbor Pioneer 40

    Jackson Lumen Christi 70, Battle Creek Harper Creek 46

    Kalamazoo Christian 70, Constantine 33

    Kalamazoo Hackett 51, Lawton 35

    Kalamazoo Phoenix 88, Kalamazoo Homeschool 71

    Kent City 67, Howard City Tri-County 46

    Kingston 74, Dryden 37

    Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 89, Bloomfield Hills 62

    Lansing Sexton 48, Portland 43

    Lawrence 70, Bloomingdale 19

    Leslie 46, Vermontville Maple Valley 37

    Linden 54, Swartz Creek 49

    Macomb Lutheran North 68, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 44

    Manistique 76, Newberry 30

    Maple City Glen Lake 88, Suttons Bay 36

    Marshall 42, Parma Western 41

    Mason 67, Lansing Eastern 47

    Mesick 69, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 12

    Midland Bullock Creek 63, Hemlock 50

    Millington 73, Carrollton 68

    Monroe 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 41

    Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 56, Milan 36

    Mount Morris 56, Byron 51

    Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 46

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 66, Wyoming 53

    Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 39

    New Buffalo 54, Covert 47

    Newaygo 64, Morley-Stanwood 53

    Norway 56, Bark River-Harris 22

    Notre Dame Prep 80, Southfield Christian 58

    Onsted 43, Ida 37

    Otsego 63, Plainwell 36

    Painesdale Jeffers 64, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 58

    Peck 50, Mayville 24

    Pickford 56, Stephenson 36

    Plymouth 52, Howell 50, OT

    Posen 71, Atlanta 15

    Reed City 60, Lakeview 30

    Reese 67, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 63

    River Rouge 61, Detroit University Prep 57

    Riverview 65, New Boston Huron 38

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 44, Detroit Country Day 38

    Rockford 44, Hudsonville 41

    Romulus 91, Redford Thurston 65

    Saginaw Nouvel 69, St. Louis 32

    Saginaw Swan Valley 68, Birch Run 57

    Salem 48, Hartland 38

    Saline Washtenaw Christian 58, Oakdale 52

    Saugatuck 41, Delton Kellogg 38

    Schoolcraft 56, Parchment 42

    Shelby 62, Oakridge High School 56

    South Haven 55, Fennville 25

    South Lyon East 45, South Lyon 36

    Sparta 66, Kelloggsville 59

    St. Johns 60, Haslett 49

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 28

    Standish-Sterling Central 61, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 31

    Taylor Trillium Academy 72, Detroit University Science 59

    Three Rivers 79, Paw Paw 63

    Traverse City Central 64, Gaylord 61

    Ubly 47, Harbor Beach 40

    Vicksburg 44, Sturgis 41

    Walled Lake Northern 62, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 47

    Walled Lake Western 51, Walled Lake Central 46

    Waterford Our Lady 55, Austin Catholic 31

    Wayne Memorial 45, Franklin LIVONIA MI 44

    West Michigan Aviation 61, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 47

    White Lake Lakeland 37, Milford 35

    Zeeland East 62, Holland 33

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Burton Genesee Christian vs. Morrice, ccd.

    Grand River Prep vs. Saranac, ccd.

    Mattawan vs. Taylor, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

