Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 56, Tecumseh 42
Airport 59, Monroe Jefferson 45
Akron-Fairgrove 72, Bay City All Saints 48
Allegan 64, Coloma 45
Ann Arbor Greenhills 50, Royal Oak Shrine 37
Armada 63, North Branch 41
Barry County Christian School 46, GR Sacred Heart 33
Beaverton 49, Gladwin 45
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 75, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 53
Benzie Central 55, Frankfort 44
Big Rapids 73, Remus Chippewa Hills 33
Brighton 52, Northville 49
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 62, Whitmore Lake 60
Brooklyn Columbia Central 58, Hillsdale 57
Buckley 54, Onekama 44
Burton Bendle 45, Flint International 42
Byron Center 58, Greenville 42
Capac 77, Landmark Academy 49
Caro 72, Unionville-Sebewaing 33
Caseville 32, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25
Cass City 51, Vassar 38
Chelsea 62, Dexter 47
Clarkston 50, Troy 48
Climax-Scotts 54, Battle Creek St. Philip 42
Coldwater 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 36
Coopersville 48, Fruitport 34
Cornerstone Lincoln-King 84, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 5
Croswell-Lexington 55, Imlay City 33
Dearborn Advanced Technology 40, Taylor Prep 31
Dearborn Divine Child 74, Livonia Clarenceville 67
Dearborn Fordson 39, Belleville 37
Decatur 48, Bangor 39
Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Pershing 31
Detroit Comm & Media Arts 75, Academy of the Americas 25
Detroit Douglass 65, Detroit Davis 22
Detroit Jalen Rose 69, Pontiac A&T 35
Detroit Loyola 76, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25
Detroit Old Redford 71, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 20
Detroit Renaissance 76, Detroit Southeastern 35
Detroit U-D Jesuit 54, Warren De La Salle 52
Dowagiac Union 40, Berrien Springs 38
Dundee 74, Clinton 69
Ecorse 27, Hamtramck 25
Edison PSA 89, Detroit Public Safety 34
Elk Rapids 75, Ellsworth 59
Erie-Mason 75, Britton-Deerfield 50
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53, Utica Ford 42
Fenton 75, Flint Kearsley 58
Flat Rock 53, Grosse Ile 45
Flint Beecher 109, Burton Atherton 35
Flint Powers 62, Mount Pleasant 59
Freeland 42, Frankenmuth 41
Galesburg-Augusta 65, Martin 43
Garber 51, Bay City John Glenn 43
Goodrich 48, Ortonville Brandon 40
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 83, Forest Hills Eastern 59
Grand Rapids Christian 46, East Grand Rapids 45
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 76, Wayland Union 54
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 61, Hopkins 51
Grand Rapids Northview 55, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 73, Cedar Springs 48
Grand Rapids South Christian 61, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29
Grandville 48, East Kentwood 41
Grandville Calvin Christian 71, Wyoming Godwin Heights 61
Grant 65, White Cloud 50
Harper Woods 47, West Bloomfield 45
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 58, Detroit Voyageur 43
Hartford 51, Comstock 46
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 47, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 14
Holly 54, Flushing 52
Houghton 67, Dollar Bay 49
Hudson 51, Blissfield 49
Ionia 49, Charlotte 45, OT
Ithaca 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42
Jackson 60, Ann Arbor Pioneer 40
Jackson Lumen Christi 70, Battle Creek Harper Creek 46
Kalamazoo Christian 70, Constantine 33
Kalamazoo Hackett 51, Lawton 35
Kalamazoo Phoenix 88, Kalamazoo Homeschool 71
Kent City 67, Howard City Tri-County 46
Kingston 74, Dryden 37
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 89, Bloomfield Hills 62
Lansing Sexton 48, Portland 43
Lawrence 70, Bloomingdale 19
Leslie 46, Vermontville Maple Valley 37
Linden 54, Swartz Creek 49
Macomb Lutheran North 68, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 44
Manistique 76, Newberry 30
Maple City Glen Lake 88, Suttons Bay 36
Marshall 42, Parma Western 41
Mason 67, Lansing Eastern 47
Mesick 69, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 12
Midland Bullock Creek 63, Hemlock 50
Millington 73, Carrollton 68
Monroe 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 41
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 56, Milan 36
Mount Morris 56, Byron 51
Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 46
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 66, Wyoming 53
Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 39
New Buffalo 54, Covert 47
Newaygo 64, Morley-Stanwood 53
Norway 56, Bark River-Harris 22
Notre Dame Prep 80, Southfield Christian 58
Onsted 43, Ida 37
Otsego 63, Plainwell 36
Painesdale Jeffers 64, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 58
Peck 50, Mayville 24
Pickford 56, Stephenson 36
Plymouth 52, Howell 50, OT
Posen 71, Atlanta 15
Reed City 60, Lakeview 30
Reese 67, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 63
River Rouge 61, Detroit University Prep 57
Riverview 65, New Boston Huron 38
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 44, Detroit Country Day 38
Rockford 44, Hudsonville 41
Romulus 91, Redford Thurston 65
Saginaw Nouvel 69, St. Louis 32
Saginaw Swan Valley 68, Birch Run 57
Salem 48, Hartland 38
Saline Washtenaw Christian 58, Oakdale 52
Saugatuck 41, Delton Kellogg 38
Schoolcraft 56, Parchment 42
Shelby 62, Oakridge High School 56
South Haven 55, Fennville 25
South Lyon East 45, South Lyon 36
Sparta 66, Kelloggsville 59
St. Johns 60, Haslett 49
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 28
Standish-Sterling Central 61, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 31
Taylor Trillium Academy 72, Detroit University Science 59
Three Rivers 79, Paw Paw 63
Traverse City Central 64, Gaylord 61
Ubly 47, Harbor Beach 40
Vicksburg 44, Sturgis 41
Walled Lake Northern 62, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 47
Walled Lake Western 51, Walled Lake Central 46
Waterford Our Lady 55, Austin Catholic 31
Wayne Memorial 45, Franklin LIVONIA MI 44
West Michigan Aviation 61, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 47
White Lake Lakeland 37, Milford 35
Zeeland East 62, Holland 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Genesee Christian vs. Morrice, ccd.
Grand River Prep vs. Saranac, ccd.
Mattawan vs. Taylor, ccd.
