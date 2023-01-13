Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield East 46, Oak Creek 25
Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Milwaukee School of Languages 28
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23
Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35
Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 19, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 10
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 63
Saint Joan Antida 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chequamegon vs. Abbotsford, ccd.
Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.
Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/