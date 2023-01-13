Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 35
Alexandria 81, Fergus Falls 46
Andover 72, Coon Rapids 39
Anoka 66, Blaine 48
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 49, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 39
Barnum 59, Floodwood 55
Becker 84, Chisago Lakes 50
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Royalton 58
Braham 74, Mille Lacs Co-op 19
Byron 66, Kasson-Mantorville 55
Caledonia 61, Triton 34
Champlin Park 72, Spring Lake Park 56
Deer River 86, Littlefork-Big Falls 43
Delano 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60, East Grand Forks 45
Edina 40, Eastview 29
Elk River 54, Rogers 45
Fairmont 67, Jackson County Central 63
Fertile-Beltrami 60, Win-E-Mac 29
Fosston 76, Clearbrook-Gonvick 31
Fridley 40, Bloomington Kennedy 30
Goodhue 64, Blooming Prairie 21
Grand Rapids 72, Duluth Marshall 57
Hayfield 47, Randolph 42
Henning 75, Ashby 19
Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
International Falls 51, Lake of the Woods 34
Jordan 59, St. Peter 50
Kenyon-Wanamingo 52, Southland 37
Kimball 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36
Kingsland 43, Grand Meadow 38
La Crescent 48, Chatfield 46
Lac qui Parle Valley 70, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52
Lake City 53, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 62, Cleveland 23
Lakeville North 74, Eagan 47
Lewiston-Altura 66, Fillmore Central 59
Liberty Classical 42, Community of Peace 11
MACCRAY 44, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 31
Mankato East 64, Albert Lea 40
Maple Grove 77, Centennial 50
Martin County West 65, Nicollet 39
Mayer Lutheran 74, LeSueur-Henderson 23
Menahga 46, Wadena-Deer Creek 44
Milaca 70, Rush City 51
Minneapolis South 53, Minneapolis North 43
Minneapolis Southwest 58, Minneapolis Edison 26
Minneapolis Washburn 62, Minneapolis Henry 56
Minnewaska 36, Melrose 28
Moorhead 46, Bemidji 32
Moose Lake/Willow River 40, Carlton 33
Mountain Iron-Buhl 96, North Woods 51
Mountain Lake Area 62, Adrian/Ellsworth 48
Nashwauk-Keewatin 63, Hill City/Northland 50
Nevis 37, Kelliher/Northome 36
New Ulm 76, Worthington 59
New York Mills 66, Bertha-Hewitt 44
North Branch 59, Big Lake 56
Northern Freeze 52, Red Lake Falls 47
Norwood-Young America 54, Belle Plaine 37
Nova Classical Academy 43, Washington Tech 32
Osseo 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 41
Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31
Pine City 96, Ogilvie 68
Pine River-Backus 65, Red Lake 39
Princeton 94, Monticello 57
Providence Academy 71, Minnehaha Academy 60
Red Lake County 48, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38
Rochester Lourdes 69, Cannon Falls 30
Roseau 70, Kittson County Central 50
Rushford-Peterson 55, Dover-Eyota 44
Schaeffer Academy 47, Wabasha-Kellogg 32
Shakopee 58, Apple Valley 9
Sleepy Eye 83, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 19
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66, Springfield 42
South Ridge 59, Cromwell 58, OT
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 43
Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 45
St. Clair 66, Madelia 23
St. Francis 61, Mora 38
St. Paul Como Park 88, St. Paul Central 63
St. Paul Harding 42, St. Paul Humboldt 26
Totino-Grace 75, Park Center 71
Tri-City United 61, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 54
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, AC/GE 51
Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 56, Avail Academy 45
Two Harbors 71, Wrenshall 21
Warroad 60, Bagley 57
Watertown-Mayer 51, Rockford 20
Winona Cotter 68, St. Charles 53
Yellow Medicine East 65, Dawson-Boyd 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Highland Park, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/