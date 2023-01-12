AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Concordia Academy 81, St. Croix Prep 57

Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Forest Lake 51

East Ridge 76, Stillwater 62

Irondale 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 49

Maranatha Christian 79, Providence Academy 45

Minneapolis Edison 74, Minneapolis Henry 56

Minneapolis Washburn 72, Minneapolis South 59

Minnetonka 85, Chanhassen 82

Mounds View 68, Roseville 66

St. Croix Lutheran 55, Mound Westonka 47

Twin Cities Academy 95, Community of Peace 33

Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 95, Community of Peace 33

Washington Tech 64, Math and Science Academy 58

Wayzata 73, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62

White Bear Lake 58, Woodbury 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Prairie Seeds Academy vs. Venture Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

