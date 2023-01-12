Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Concordia Academy 81, St. Croix Prep 57
Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Forest Lake 51
East Ridge 76, Stillwater 62
Irondale 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 49
Maranatha Christian 79, Providence Academy 45
Minneapolis Edison 74, Minneapolis Henry 56
Minneapolis Washburn 72, Minneapolis South 59
Minnetonka 85, Chanhassen 82
Mounds View 68, Roseville 66
St. Croix Lutheran 55, Mound Westonka 47
Twin Cities Academy 95, Community of Peace 33
Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 95, Community of Peace 33
Washington Tech 64, Math and Science Academy 58
Wayzata 73, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62
White Bear Lake 58, Woodbury 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Prairie Seeds Academy vs. Venture Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/