Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Anoka 4, Northern Tier 0

Black River Falls, Wis. 2, Winona 1

Crookston 4, Thief River Falls 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3

Holy Angels 6, New Prague 1

Luverne 12, Worthington 0

Marshall 3, Windom 1

Minnesota River 4, Fairmont 0

North Shore Storm 4, Northern Lakes 3

Prior Lake 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Red Wing 4, Rochester Mayo 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3, River Lakes 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

