Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amite 61, West Jefferson 25
Ascension Catholic 62, Lutcher 27
Ben Franklin 52, Northshore 44
Bonnabel 58, West St. John 29
Carencro 55, RHS 31
Carver 61, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 18
Country Day 41, Haynes Academy 19
Covington 56, South Plaquemines 26
Dutchtown 62, St. Charles Catholic 15
Mount Carmel 41, Newman 38
Parkway 54, Gibsland-Coleman 50
Sacred Heart 50, Academy of Our Lady 1
St. Scholastica 52, Phoenix 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ouachita Parish vs. Rayville, ccd.
Pope John Paul vs. Ursuline, ccd.
