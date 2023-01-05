AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 61, West Jefferson 25

Ascension Catholic 62, Lutcher 27

Ben Franklin 52, Northshore 44

Bonnabel 58, West St. John 29

Carencro 55, RHS 31

Carver 61, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 18

Country Day 41, Haynes Academy 19

Covington 56, South Plaquemines 26

Dutchtown 62, St. Charles Catholic 15

Mount Carmel 41, Newman 38

Parkway 54, Gibsland-Coleman 50

Sacred Heart 50, Academy of Our Lady 1

St. Scholastica 52, Phoenix 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ouachita Parish vs. Rayville, ccd.

Pope John Paul vs. Ursuline, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

