Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Hill-Murray 2

Luverne 7, Fairmont 0

Mankato East 10, Mankato West 0

Northern Tier 1, Princeton 0

Visitation 5, Prairie Centre 0

Class AA=

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Brainerd/Little Falls 7, Bemidji 3

Roseau 4, Buffalo 0

Class A=

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Rock Ridge 1

Duluth Marshall 10, North Shore 1

Moose Lake Area 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

