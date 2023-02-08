Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Hill-Murray 2
Luverne 7, Fairmont 0
Mankato East 10, Mankato West 0
Northern Tier 1, Princeton 0
Visitation 5, Prairie Centre 0
Class AA=
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Brainerd/Little Falls 7, Bemidji 3
Roseau 4, Buffalo 0
Class A=
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Rock Ridge 1
Duluth Marshall 10, North Shore 1
Moose Lake Area 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
___
