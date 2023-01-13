Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 60, W.T. Woodson 50
Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Nansemond-Suffolk 54
Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 35
Buckingham County 50, Appomattox 48
Carroll County 75, Alleghany 72, OT
Chilhowie 72, Northwood 49
Deep Creek 73, Ocean Lakes 57
Fairfax 43, South County 41
Fairfax Christian 78, Springdale Prep, Md. 66
Flint Hill 87, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 61
Floyd County 67, Patrick County 31
Grundy 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48
Harrisonburg 69, Turner Ashby 38
Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Amherst County 45
Honaker 63, Lebanon 51
Lake Braddock 64, James Robinson 49
Liberty Christian 56, E.C. Glass 29
Liberty-Bealeton 54, Warren County 49
Life Christian 60, Church Hill Academy 29
Loudoun Valley 67, Millbrook 50
New Covenant 75, Timberlake Christian 38
Northampton 65, Norfolk Academy 60
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Franklin County 47
Peninsula Catholic 88, Norfolk Christian School 32
Radford 59, James River-Buchanan 44
Ridgeview 62, Union 52
Riverheads 69, Mountain View 42
Roanoke Catholic 94, Carlisle 62
Rustburg 55, Brookville 44
Shining Stars Sports 55, Benedictine 51
St. John Paul the Great 67, Fredericksburg Christian 52
Strasburg 46, Clarke County 42
Temple Christian 50, Blue Ridge Christian 24
The New Community School 49, Williamsburg Christian Academy 49
Virginia High 64, Richlands 38
