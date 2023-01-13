AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 60, W.T. Woodson 50

Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Nansemond-Suffolk 54

Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 35

Buckingham County 50, Appomattox 48

Carroll County 75, Alleghany 72, OT

Chilhowie 72, Northwood 49

Deep Creek 73, Ocean Lakes 57

Fairfax 43, South County 41

Fairfax Christian 78, Springdale Prep, Md. 66

Flint Hill 87, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 61

Floyd County 67, Patrick County 31

Grundy 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48

Harrisonburg 69, Turner Ashby 38

Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Amherst County 45

Honaker 63, Lebanon 51

Lake Braddock 64, James Robinson 49

Liberty Christian 56, E.C. Glass 29

Liberty-Bealeton 54, Warren County 49

Life Christian 60, Church Hill Academy 29

Loudoun Valley 67, Millbrook 50

New Covenant 75, Timberlake Christian 38

Northampton 65, Norfolk Academy 60

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Franklin County 47

Peninsula Catholic 88, Norfolk Christian School 32

Radford 59, James River-Buchanan 44

Ridgeview 62, Union 52

Riverheads 69, Mountain View 42

Roanoke Catholic 94, Carlisle 62

Rustburg 55, Brookville 44

Shining Stars Sports 55, Benedictine 51

St. John Paul the Great 67, Fredericksburg Christian 52

Strasburg 46, Clarke County 42

Temple Christian 50, Blue Ridge Christian 24

The New Community School 49, Williamsburg Christian Academy 49

Virginia High 64, Richlands 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

