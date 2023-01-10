AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 44, Oakland Southern, Md. 37

Chapmanville 68, Scott 40

Gilmer County 51, Trinity 48

James Wood, Va. 48, Hampshire 46

Jefferson 43, Musselman 36

John Marshall 49, Weir 29

Linsly 58, Cameron 52

Parkersburg 52, Huntington 50

Parkersburg Catholic 62, Tyler Consolidated 28

Ripley 62, Nitro 37

Sherman 45, Independence 30

Spring Mills 83, Washington 20

Toronto, Ohio 45, Madonna 38

Vincent Warren, Ohio 59, Point Pleasant 9

Westside 47, Mount View 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

