Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 44, Oakland Southern, Md. 37
Chapmanville 68, Scott 40
Gilmer County 51, Trinity 48
James Wood, Va. 48, Hampshire 46
Jefferson 43, Musselman 36
John Marshall 49, Weir 29
Linsly 58, Cameron 52
Parkersburg 52, Huntington 50
Parkersburg Catholic 62, Tyler Consolidated 28
Ripley 62, Nitro 37
Sherman 45, Independence 30
Spring Mills 83, Washington 20
Toronto, Ohio 45, Madonna 38
Vincent Warren, Ohio 59, Point Pleasant 9
Westside 47, Mount View 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/