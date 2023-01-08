AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burgettstown, Pa. 57, Weir 55

Cabell Midland 66, Buckhannon-Upshur 36

Charleston Catholic 51, Man 15

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 40, Saint Joseph Central 32

East Fairmont 71, PikeView 50

George Washington 55, Musselman 23

Grace Christian 53, Fairview, Ky. 34

Greenbrier East 65, South Charleston 57

Independence 68, Van 22

John Marshall 47, Linsly 33

Keyser 46, Hedgesville 25

Moorefield 52, Trinity 49

Nitro 66, Sissonville 31

North Marion 59, Logan 49

Phelps, Ky. 72, Mount View 41

Philip Barbour 60, Lincoln County 18

Robert C. Byrd 55, Chapmanville 44

Spring Mills 88, Petersburg 34

Spring Valley 60, University 58

Wheeling Central 59, Shadyside, Ohio 46

Wheeling Park 73, Woodrow Wilson 53

Williamstown 52, Gilmer County 37

Wood County Christian 38, Notre Dame 21

Wyoming East 69, St. Marys 47

