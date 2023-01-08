Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burgettstown, Pa. 57, Weir 55
Cabell Midland 66, Buckhannon-Upshur 36
Charleston Catholic 51, Man 15
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 40, Saint Joseph Central 32
East Fairmont 71, PikeView 50
George Washington 55, Musselman 23
Grace Christian 53, Fairview, Ky. 34
Greenbrier East 65, South Charleston 57
Independence 68, Van 22
John Marshall 47, Linsly 33
Keyser 46, Hedgesville 25
Moorefield 52, Trinity 49
Nitro 66, Sissonville 31
North Marion 59, Logan 49
Phelps, Ky. 72, Mount View 41
Philip Barbour 60, Lincoln County 18
Robert C. Byrd 55, Chapmanville 44
Spring Mills 88, Petersburg 34
Spring Valley 60, University 58
Wheeling Central 59, Shadyside, Ohio 46
Wheeling Park 73, Woodrow Wilson 53
Williamstown 52, Gilmer County 37
Wood County Christian 38, Notre Dame 21
Wyoming East 69, St. Marys 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/