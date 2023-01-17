AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charleston Catholic 47, St. Marys 41

Doddridge County 74, Clay County 29

Greenup Co., Ky. 53, Saint Joseph Central 34

Hurricane 45, Bridgeport 41

James Monroe 66, Shady Spring 18

John Marshall 63, St. Clairsville, Ohio 46

Logan 45, Sissonville 30

Marietta, Ohio 45, Point Pleasant 5

River View 43, Tug Valley 38

Trinity 46, Magnolia 33

University 47, Linsly 43

Weir 65, Toronto, Ohio 41

Wheeling Central 53, Frankfort 37

Wheeling Park 74, Trinity, Pa. 44

