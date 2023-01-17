Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charleston Catholic 47, St. Marys 41
Doddridge County 74, Clay County 29
Greenup Co., Ky. 53, Saint Joseph Central 34
Hurricane 45, Bridgeport 41
James Monroe 66, Shady Spring 18
John Marshall 63, St. Clairsville, Ohio 46
Logan 45, Sissonville 30
Marietta, Ohio 45, Point Pleasant 5
River View 43, Tug Valley 38
Trinity 46, Magnolia 33
University 47, Linsly 43
Weir 65, Toronto, Ohio 41
Wheeling Central 53, Frankfort 37
Wheeling Park 74, Trinity, Pa. 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/