Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 57, Dundy County-Stratton 19
Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Twin Loup 34
Arapahoe 52, Medicine Valley 47
Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 38
Auburn 51, Palmyra 28
Aurora 46, Schuyler 11
Bayard 66, Potter-Dix 18
Bellevue East 67, Omaha Westside 35
Boone Central 50, O’Neill 22
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 36
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, Giltner 13
Cambridge 42, Southwest 36
Centennial 38, Sutton 30
Central City 57, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Conestoga 49, Weeping Water 40
Cornerstone Christian 41, Whiting, Iowa 22
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 35, Nebraska City 22
Crete 38, Gering 35
David City 51, Twin River 21
East Butler 57, Palmer 34
Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33
Elm Creek 50, Loomis 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Diller-Odell 31
Freeman 40, Parkview Christian 39
Fremont 41, Columbus 35
Gothenburg 42, McCook 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Kearney Catholic 41
Grand Island Northwest 36, Columbus Lakeview 26
Heartland 40, Fullerton 39
Hemingford 48, Creek Valley 19
Hershey 67, Maxwell 32
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells/Dodge 47
Kimball 43, Banner County 18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Winnebago 24
Lewiston 66, Cedar Bluffs 16
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Omaha Concordia 27
Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 17
Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln Southeast 38
Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 22
McCool Junction 55, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Millard North 62, Omaha Northwest 12
Millard West 62, Papillion-LaVista South 54
Minden 68, Ainsworth 40
Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6
Mullen 41, Brady 30
Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 19
Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Falls City 23
Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33
North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33
North Central 63, Cody-Kilgore 26
North Platte St. Patrick’s 47, Perkins County 43
Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31
Ogallala 57, Cozad 37
Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40
Omaha Central 61, Omaha South 43
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Ralston 43
Omaha Marian 68, Westview 28
Omaha North 57, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli 13
Overton 39, Amherst 36
Pierce 37, Wayne 29
Plainview 57, Neligh-Oakdale 19
Ponca 54, Bloomfield 25
Ravenna 62, Wood River 45
Raymond Central 52, Arlington 34
Red Cloud 45, Harvard 26
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sutherland 28
Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33
Shelby/Rising City 48, Exeter/Milligan 36
Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30
South Platte 63, Hyannis 25
Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 26
St. Paul 56, Sandy Creek 28
Sterling 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Summerland 40, West Holt 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Axtell 28
Superior 54, Thayer Central 39
Syracuse 35, Louisville 14
Wahoo 37, Norris 36
Wallace 45, Arthur County 32
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Hitchcock County 53
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16
Yutan 64, Mead 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Santee vs. St. Edward, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/