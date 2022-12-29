Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor Christian 53, Stearns 45
Carrabec 49, Winthrop 42
Forest Hills Consolidated 58, Seacoast Christian School 35
Kennebunk 56, Sanford 54
Mt. Abram 67, Hall-Dale 48
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 83, Noble 62
Sacopee Valley 63, Telstar Regional 33
Scarborough 63, Bonny Eagle 46
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 58, Madison Area Memorial 30
Sumner Memorial 48, Jonesport-Beals 43
Thornton Academy 68, Gorham 63
