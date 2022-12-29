AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor Christian 53, Stearns 45

Carrabec 49, Winthrop 42

Forest Hills Consolidated 58, Seacoast Christian School 35

Kennebunk 56, Sanford 54

Mt. Abram 67, Hall-Dale 48

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 83, Noble 62

Sacopee Valley 63, Telstar Regional 33

Scarborough 63, Bonny Eagle 46

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 58, Madison Area Memorial 30

Sumner Memorial 48, Jonesport-Beals 43

Thornton Academy 68, Gorham 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

