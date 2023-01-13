AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 59, Swenson 43

Barrack Hebrew 39, Pine Forge 30

Benjamin Franklin 92, TECH Freire Charter 84

Dobbins 86, Parkway Center City 34

Edison 59, Bodine 56

Franklin Towne Charter 67, Rush 34

Imhotep Charter 68, West Philadelphia 50

Kensington 64, Nueva Esperanza 29

Latin Charter 59, Martin Luther King 38

Maritime Academy 86, Hill-Freedman 65

Mastery Charter North 60, Gratz 51

Neumann 87, Benton 32

Olney Charter 93, Freire Charter 36

Overbrook 91, Abraham Lincoln 88

Paul Robeson 54, Engineering And Science 53

Philadelphia Academy Charter 53, Parkway Northwest 25

Philadelphia Central 57, Palumbo 56

Philadelphia Northeast 59, High School of the Future 38

SLA Beeber 80, Preparatory Charter High School 70

Strawberry Mansion 47, Roxborough 39

Tacony Academy 56, Masterman 55

The City School 70, Mercy Career & Technical High School 27

Upper Darby 74, Marple Newtown 61

