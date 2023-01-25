Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 91, Freire Charter 50

Abington Heights 63, Honesdale 43

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 80, Rochester 61

Athens 59, Canton 22

Avella 47, Jefferson-Morgan 44

Avon Grove Charter 60, Tome, Md. 54

Baldwin 68, Trinity 59

Bangor 38, Moravian Academy 32

Beaver Area 74, Hopewell 36

Benjamin Franklin 91, Philadelphia Academy Charter 42

Bensalem 57, Council Rock South 48

Bethlehem Freedom 56, Bethlehem Catholic 36

Blue Mountain 56, Panther Valley 32

Blue Ridge 58, Montrose 23

Boyertown 46, Perkiomen Valley 44

Brandywine Heights 48, Kutztown 38

Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50

Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66

Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47

Carlisle 68, Chambersburg 67

Cedar Crest 53, Penn Manor 36

Central Mountain 85, Milton 64

Central Valley 53, Blackhawk 49

Chartiers-Houston High School 74, Bethlehem Center 39

Clairton 62, Riverview 59

Delone 62, York Catholic 37

Dobbins/Randolph 87, Olney Charter 82

Dunmore 64, Carbondale 52

Engineering And Science 54, Martin Luther King 36

Erie 65, Meadville 53

Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Erie McDowell 38

Erie First Christian Academy 64, Northwestern 51

Fairview 57, Mercyhurst Prep 38

Faith Christian Academy 54, Bristol 47

Farrell 76, Rocky Grove 36

Fels 65, Franklin Learning Center 31

Forest City 64, Elk Lake 38

Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 38

Fox Chapel 59, Upper St. Clair 58

Frankford 59, Philadelphia Northeast 35

Franklin 78, Corry 50

Freeport 76, East Allegheny 56

Friends Central 68, Germantown Friends 44

GAMP 69, Mariana Bracetti 45

Garnet Valley 64, Strath Haven 45

George School 75, Academy of the New Church 52

Girard 66, Iroquois 45

Greater Latrobe 50, Quaker Valley 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Serra Catholic 73

Grove City 58, Greenville 50

Hampton 83, Butler 70

Harbor Creek 77, General McLane 68

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Middletown 37

Hazleton Area 71, Berwick 54

Hershey 63, Lower Dauphin 62

Hickory 62, Slippery Rock 50

Highlands 93, Bishop Canevin 79

Imhotep Charter 79, Bartram 22

Indiana 66, Connellsville 26

Kiski Area 69, Knoch 38

Lake-Lehman 59, Holy Redeemer 50

Lakeview 53, Reynolds 24

Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38

Lebanon 64, Lancaster McCaskey 51

Life Center Academy, N.J. 77, Malvern Phelps 64

Lincoln Park Charter 79, Ambridge 40

Linville Hill 69, Alliance Christian 31

Lower Moreland 58, Upper Moreland 39

Manheim Central 60, Conestoga Valley 55

Maritime Academy 82, Penn Treaty 51

Mars 73, Montour 67

Mechanicsburg 42, Red Land 36

Mercy Career & Technical High School 62, Girard College 55

Methacton 82, Norristown 75

Mid Valley 72, Old Forge 61

Milton Hershey 63, Palmyra 53

Mohawk 61, Freedom Area 26

Mount Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 48

Mount Pleasant 47, McGuffey 31

Muncy 80, Benton 46

Nanticoke Area 64, MMI Prep 39

Neighborhood Academy 46, Sewickley Academy 41

Neshannock 77, Lincoln High School 53

North Allegheny 49, Shaler 36

North East 82, Seneca 78

North Hills 85, Penn-Trafford 49

North Penn 68, Pennridge 61

North Penn-Mansfield 61, Cowanesque Valley 33

North Pocono 53, Delaware Valley 42

North Schuylkill 62, Pine Grove 43

Nueva Esperanza 53, Bodine 44

Oil City 64, Conneaut Area 32

Orange, N.J. 44, Belleville Mennonite 33

Overbrook 98, Pharos, N.Y. 96

Palumbo 60, Latin Charter 49

Parkway Center City 71, Sayre 52

Parkway Northwest 77, Rush 57

Paul Robeson 71, South Philadelphia 32

Paw Paw, W.Va. 66, HOPE for Hyndman 24

Penn Hills 74, Gateway 44

Penns Manor 74, Purchase Line 45

Pennsbury 58, Neshaminy 48

Peters Township 87, Elizabeth Forward 71

Philadelphia Central 54, Philadelphia George Washington 35

Philadelphia MC&S 75, Mastery Charter North 57

Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield Area 39

Portage Area 59, Northern Cambria 38

Pottsville Nativity 78, Tri-Valley 68

Reading 63, Berks Catholic 59

Riverside 63, Lakeland 43

SLA Beeber 71, Roxborough 55

Schuylkill Haven 58, Marian Catholic 56

Scranton 65, Wallenpaupack 49

Scranton Holy Cross 57, Mountain View 24

Selinsgrove 50, Jersey Shore 38

Seton-LaSalle 59, South Park 43

Shady Side Academy 61, Apollo-Ridge 20

Shamokin 76, Shikellamy 49

Sharon 64, Wilmington 33

Sharpsville 55, West Middlesex 42

Shippensburg 52, Northern York 51

Southern Fulton 42, Everett 30

Southern Lehigh 59, Catasauqua 23

Southmoreland 84, Valley 61

Spring-Ford 65, Owen J Roberts 41

State College 60, Cumberland Valley 49

Steel Valley 71, Keystone Oaks 66

Sto-Rox 76, Brentwood 64

String Theory Schools 59, Masterman 31

Sullivan County 66, Montgomery 45

Sun Valley 50, Oxford 26

Susquehanna 57, Lackawanna Trail 31

Susquehannock 56, Eastern York 52

Thomas Jefferson 56, South Fayette 49

Twin Valley 41, Daniel Boone 37

Tyrone 71, Philipsburg-Osceola 60

Union Area 57, Carlynton 54

Union City 51, Maplewood 34

Uniontown 71, Albert Gallatin 31

Upper Dublin 44, Quakertown 32

Upper Merion 55, Upper Perkiomen 49

Valley View 75, Western Wayne 36

Vaux Big Picture 50, Strawberry Mansion 47

Warren 95, Titusville 61

Warwick 59, Solanco 43

Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 25

West Chester East 48, Coatesville 34

West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 57

West York 65, Dover 41

Westinghouse 64, Springdale 47

Whitehall 52, Allentown Allen 46

William Tennent 81, Springfield Montco 64

Williamsburg 79, Mount Union 69

Wissahickon 66, Hatboro-Horsham 54

York 55, Northeastern 49

Yough 60, Greensburg Salem 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/