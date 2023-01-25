AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 91, Freire Charter 50

Abington Heights 63, Honesdale 43

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 80, Rochester 61

Athens 59, Canton 22

Avella 47, Jefferson-Morgan 44

Avon Grove Charter 60, Tome, Md. 54

Baldwin 68, Trinity 59

Bangor 38, Moravian Academy 32

Beaver Area 74, Hopewell 36

Benjamin Franklin 91, Philadelphia Academy Charter 42

Bensalem 57, Council Rock South 48

Bethlehem Freedom 56, Bethlehem Catholic 36

Blue Mountain 56, Panther Valley 32

Blue Ridge 58, Montrose 23

Boyertown 46, Perkiomen Valley 44

Brandywine Heights 48, Kutztown 38

Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50

Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66

Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47

Carlisle 68, Chambersburg 67

Cedar Crest 53, Penn Manor 36

Central Mountain 85, Milton 64

Central Valley 53, Blackhawk 49

Chartiers-Houston High School 74, Bethlehem Center 39

Clairton 62, Riverview 59

Delone 62, York Catholic 37

Dobbins/Randolph 87, Olney Charter 82

Dunmore 64, Carbondale 52

Engineering And Science 54, Martin Luther King 36

Erie 65, Meadville 53

Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Erie McDowell 38

Erie First Christian Academy 64, Northwestern 51

Fairview 57, Mercyhurst Prep 38

Faith Christian Academy 54, Bristol 47

    • Farrell 76, Rocky Grove 36

    Fels 65, Franklin Learning Center 31

    Forest City 64, Elk Lake 38

    Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 38

    Fox Chapel 59, Upper St. Clair 58

    Frankford 59, Philadelphia Northeast 35

    Franklin 78, Corry 50

    Freeport 76, East Allegheny 56

    Friends Central 68, Germantown Friends 44

    GAMP 69, Mariana Bracetti 45

    Garnet Valley 64, Strath Haven 45

    George School 75, Academy of the New Church 52

    Girard 66, Iroquois 45

    Greater Latrobe 50, Quaker Valley 47

    Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Serra Catholic 73

    Grove City 58, Greenville 50

    Hampton 83, Butler 70

    Harbor Creek 77, General McLane 68

    Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Middletown 37

    Hazleton Area 71, Berwick 54

    Hershey 63, Lower Dauphin 62

    Hickory 62, Slippery Rock 50

    Highlands 93, Bishop Canevin 79

    Imhotep Charter 79, Bartram 22

    Indiana 66, Connellsville 26

    Kiski Area 69, Knoch 38

    Lake-Lehman 59, Holy Redeemer 50

    Lakeview 53, Reynolds 24

    Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38

    Lebanon 64, Lancaster McCaskey 51

    Life Center Academy, N.J. 77, Malvern Phelps 64

    Lincoln Park Charter 79, Ambridge 40

    Linville Hill 69, Alliance Christian 31

    Lower Moreland 58, Upper Moreland 39

    Manheim Central 60, Conestoga Valley 55

    Maritime Academy 82, Penn Treaty 51

    Mars 73, Montour 67

    Mechanicsburg 42, Red Land 36

    Mercy Career & Technical High School 62, Girard College 55

    Methacton 82, Norristown 75

    Mid Valley 72, Old Forge 61

    Milton Hershey 63, Palmyra 53

    Mohawk 61, Freedom Area 26

    Mount Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 48

    Mount Pleasant 47, McGuffey 31

    Muncy 80, Benton 46

    Nanticoke Area 64, MMI Prep 39

    Neighborhood Academy 46, Sewickley Academy 41

    Neshannock 77, Lincoln High School 53

    North Allegheny 49, Shaler 36

    North East 82, Seneca 78

    North Hills 85, Penn-Trafford 49

    North Penn 68, Pennridge 61

    North Penn-Mansfield 61, Cowanesque Valley 33

    North Pocono 53, Delaware Valley 42

    North Schuylkill 62, Pine Grove 43

    Nueva Esperanza 53, Bodine 44

    Oil City 64, Conneaut Area 32

    Orange, N.J. 44, Belleville Mennonite 33

    Overbrook 98, Pharos, N.Y. 96

    Palumbo 60, Latin Charter 49

    Parkway Center City 71, Sayre 52

    Parkway Northwest 77, Rush 57

    Paul Robeson 71, South Philadelphia 32

    Paw Paw, W.Va. 66, HOPE for Hyndman 24

    Penn Hills 74, Gateway 44

    Penns Manor 74, Purchase Line 45

    Pennsbury 58, Neshaminy 48

    Peters Township 87, Elizabeth Forward 71

    Philadelphia Central 54, Philadelphia George Washington 35

    Philadelphia MC&S 75, Mastery Charter North 57

    Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield Area 39

    Portage Area 59, Northern Cambria 38

    Pottsville Nativity 78, Tri-Valley 68

    Reading 63, Berks Catholic 59

    Riverside 63, Lakeland 43

    SLA Beeber 71, Roxborough 55

    Schuylkill Haven 58, Marian Catholic 56

    Scranton 65, Wallenpaupack 49

    Scranton Holy Cross 57, Mountain View 24

    Selinsgrove 50, Jersey Shore 38

    Seton-LaSalle 59, South Park 43

    Shady Side Academy 61, Apollo-Ridge 20

    Shamokin 76, Shikellamy 49

    Sharon 64, Wilmington 33

    Sharpsville 55, West Middlesex 42

    Shippensburg 52, Northern York 51

    Southern Fulton 42, Everett 30

    Southern Lehigh 59, Catasauqua 23

    Southmoreland 84, Valley 61

    Spring-Ford 65, Owen J Roberts 41

    State College 60, Cumberland Valley 49

    Steel Valley 71, Keystone Oaks 66

    Sto-Rox 76, Brentwood 64

    String Theory Schools 59, Masterman 31

    Sullivan County 66, Montgomery 45

    Sun Valley 50, Oxford 26

    Susquehanna 57, Lackawanna Trail 31

    Susquehannock 56, Eastern York 52

    Thomas Jefferson 56, South Fayette 49

    Twin Valley 41, Daniel Boone 37

    Tyrone 71, Philipsburg-Osceola 60

    Union Area 57, Carlynton 54

    Union City 51, Maplewood 34

    Uniontown 71, Albert Gallatin 31

    Upper Dublin 44, Quakertown 32

    Upper Merion 55, Upper Perkiomen 49

    Valley View 75, Western Wayne 36

    Vaux Big Picture 50, Strawberry Mansion 47

    Warren 95, Titusville 61

    Warwick 59, Solanco 43

    Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 25

    West Chester East 48, Coatesville 34

    West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 57

    West York 65, Dover 41

    Westinghouse 64, Springdale 47

    Whitehall 52, Allentown Allen 46

    William Tennent 81, Springfield Montco 64

    Williamsburg 79, Mount Union 69

    Wissahickon 66, Hatboro-Horsham 54

    York 55, Northeastern 49

    Yough 60, Greensburg Salem 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.