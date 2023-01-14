AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 58, Lower Moreland 24

Abraham Lincoln 31, Motivation 24

Altoona 47, State College 35

Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27

Baldwin 49, Bethel Park 46

Bayard Rustin High School 71, Kennett 32

Belle Vernon 63, South Park 32

Bensalem 47, Central Bucks South 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley 56, Woodland Hills 50

Bethlehem Liberty 49, Bethlehem Freedom 37

Bishop Carroll 67, Richland 56

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Somerset 45

Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 37

Bloomsburg 56, Hughesville 26

Blue Mountain 60, Tamaqua 29

Boiling Springs 53, Camp Hill 23

Brockway 36, Cameron County 26

Brookville 48, Bradford 42

Cedar Cliff 36, Lower Dauphin 18

Central Bucks West 61, Harry S. Truman 43

Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 15

Central Dauphin 52, Chambersburg 23

Central Martinsburg 65, Bishop McCort 62

Central York 70, New Oxford 21

Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 54

Chester 56, Thomas McKean, Del. 22

Chestnut Ridge 54, Greater Johnstown 34

Christian School of York 41, Lititz Christian 38

Cocalico 47, Donegal 28

Conestoga Valley 39, Elizabethtown 20

Constitution 81, Universal Audenried Charter School 56

Cranberry 42, Commodore Perry 9

Cumberland Valley 59, Central Dauphin East 23

Dallastown Area 40, Susquehannock 24

    • Danville 34, Shikellamy 27

    Delone 59, Hanover 22

    Dobbins 41, West Philadelphia 20

    Easton 51, Nazareth Area 43

    Engineering And Science 54, Parkway Northwest 17

    Ephrata 31, Warwick 21

    Fels 51, Parkway West 19

    Garden Spot 35, Solanco 31

    George School 31, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 12

    Germantown Academy 55, Villa Maria 39

    Germantown Friends 45, Friends Select 22

    Hampton 41, Shaler 32

    Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Susquehanna Township 44

    Hatboro-Horsham 52, William Tennent 46

    High School of the Future 36, Paul Robeson 24

    Huntingdon 39, Bald Eagle Area 29

    Jersey Shore 47, Central Mountain 37

    Lampeter-Strasburg 44, Northern Lebanon 34

    Lancaster Catholic 68, Columbia 52

    Lewisburg 36, Selinsgrove 18

    Line Mountain 49, St. Joseph’s Catholic 19

    Linville Hill 60, Lancaster Christian 44

    Lourdes Regional 40, Weatherly 18

    Marian Catholic 50, Minersville 32

    Mariana Bracetti 30, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15

    Masterman 39, Rush 14

    McKeesport 59, Penn-Trafford 35

    Mechanicsburg 51, Milton Hershey 41

    Meyersdale 66, Shade 51

    Middletown 36, East Pennsboro 33

    Mifflin County 55, Red Land 31

    Mifflinburg 47, Montoursville 42

    Monessen 55, Cal 33

    Mount Carmel 56, Loyalsock 42

    Neshaminy 37, Souderton 32

    New Hope-Solebury High School 52, Wissahickon 30

    Northampton 46, Whitehall 35

    Northeastern 60, West York 54

    Northern York 48, Greencastle Antrim 43

    Notre Dame 47, Springside Chestnut Hill 18

    Overbrook 33, Edison 26

    Palmyra 34, Hershey 22

    Panther Valley 54, Lehighton 36

    Parkland 50, Emmaus 39

    Parkway Center City 48, Hardy Williams 24

    Penn Charter 53, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 21

    Penn Treaty 46, Olney Charter 40

    Pennridge 59, Council Rock North 44

    Penns Valley 58, Clearfield 46

    Pennsbury 25, Central Bucks East 24

    Perry Traditional Academy 33, Brashear 32

    Philadelphia Academy Charter 42, Sankofa Freedom 24

    Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 46, String Theory Schools 41

    Philadelphia Northeast 46, Mastery Charter South 12

    Pine Grove 39, Jim Thorpe 24

    Red Lion 67, Spring Grove 41

    Roxborough 34, Philadelphia MC&S 21

    Serra Catholic 65, Charleroi 31

    South Allegheny 52, Clairton 40

    South Williamsport 46, Northwest Area 36

    Spring-Ford 56, Perkiomen Valley 44

    Springfield 44, Ridley 22

    Stroudsburg 49, Pleasant Valley 37

    Sullivan County 34, Bucktail 24

    Taylor Allderdice 49, Carrick 12

    Tyrone 59, Bellefonte 29

    Upper Dublin 44, Cheltenham 28

    Upper Moreland 47, Quakertown 32

    Villa Victoria, N.J. def. Girard College, forfeit

    Waynesboro 41, West Perry 39

    Westtown 85, Academy of the New Church 20

    Williamsburg 50, Juniata Valley 20

    Windber 54, Ferndale 23

    York Catholic 57, ELCO 51

    York Suburban 46, Dover 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Penn Hills vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

