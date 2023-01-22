AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

January 22, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 82, Mohave Valley River Valley 36

El Capitan 89, Ash Fork 18

Gilbert Christian 69, Florence 51

Kingman 63, Odyssey Institute 55

Mesa Desert Ridge 65, Corona Del Sol 61

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 39

Phoenix Horizon 64, Phoenix South Mountain 27

Tombstone 42, Duncan 38

Tuba City 84, Whiteriver Alchesay 52

Yuma Kofa 62, Youngker High School 54

