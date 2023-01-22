Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 82, Mohave Valley River Valley 36
El Capitan 89, Ash Fork 18
Gilbert Christian 69, Florence 51
Kingman 63, Odyssey Institute 55
Mesa Desert Ridge 65, Corona Del Sol 61
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 39
Phoenix Horizon 64, Phoenix South Mountain 27
Tombstone 42, Duncan 38
Tuba City 84, Whiteriver Alchesay 52
Yuma Kofa 62, Youngker High School 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/