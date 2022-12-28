AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apache Junction 37, Superior 36

Cactus 79, Phoenix Browne 43

Camp Verde 52, Pinon 48

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Glendale Mountain Ridge 40

Mesa 64, Springfield, Ill. 53

Mesa Dobson 43, Corona Del Sol 42

Parker 69, Walden Grove 49

Phoenix Central 60, Los Lunas, N.M. 59

Poston Butte 67, Camp Verde 56

Poston Butte 79, Wickenburg 23

Scottsdale Saguaro 60, Glendale Apollo 57

Vail Cienega 53, Mesa Desert Ridge 43

Valley Vista 78, Tempe 28

Les Schwab Invitational=

Beaverton, Ore. 69, Phoenix Brophy 38

___

