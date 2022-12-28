Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apache Junction 37, Superior 36
Cactus 79, Phoenix Browne 43
Camp Verde 52, Pinon 48
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Glendale Mountain Ridge 40
Mesa 64, Springfield, Ill. 53
Mesa Dobson 43, Corona Del Sol 42
Parker 69, Walden Grove 49
Phoenix Central 60, Los Lunas, N.M. 59
Poston Butte 67, Camp Verde 56
Poston Butte 79, Wickenburg 23
Scottsdale Saguaro 60, Glendale Apollo 57
Vail Cienega 53, Mesa Desert Ridge 43
Valley Vista 78, Tempe 28
Les Schwab Invitational=
Beaverton, Ore. 69, Phoenix Brophy 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/