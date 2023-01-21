AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 52, American Leadership-Queen Creek 49

Bisbee 72, Benson 60

Bradshaw Mountain 49, Cottonwood Mingus 19

Chandler Seton 53, Phoenix Arcadia 46

Cicero Preparatory Academy 78, Sequoia Charter School 49

Combs 59, Poston Butte 43

Desert Edge 77, Lake Havasu 38

El Mirage Dysart 78, Vista Grande 40

Gilbert Mesquite 68, Tempe Marcos de Niza 43

Lakeside Blue Ridge 43, Eagar Round Valley 41

Mesa Red Mountain 33, Mesa Westwood 30

Morenci 78, Tucson Santa Rita 44

NFL YET College Prep Academy 70, Heritage Academy - Laveen 62

North Valley Christian Academy 69, North Phoenix Preparatory 19

Paradise Honors 68, Phoenix Moon Valley 58

Peoria 55, Glendale Deer Valley 51

Phoenix Country Day 57, Camp Verde 39

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63, Campo Verde 61

Phoenix Thunderbird 54, Phoenix Greenway 48

Pima 78, Tombstone 35

Prescott 80, Bullhead City Mohave 33

Salome 68, Mohave Valley River Valley 32

San Carlos 73, Miami 55

San Tan Charter 82, Arete-Mesa Prep 32

Scottsdale Prep 47, Veritas Prep 44

Sells Baboquivari 93, Lourdes Catholic 57

Sierra Vista Buena 64, Tucson Sahuaro 50

Tempe 59, Apache Junction 40

The Gregory School 56, Patagonia 25

Tucson 68, Tucson Catalina Foothills 41

Tucson Rincon 72, Tucson Sunnyside 61

    • Tucson Salpointe 64, Nogales 39

    Verrado 68, Avondale Westview 62

    Yuma 46, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33

    Yuma Cibola 87, Betty Fairfax High School 74

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Madison Highland vs. Sedona Red Rock, ccd.

    ___

