Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 52, American Leadership-Queen Creek 49
Bisbee 72, Benson 60
Bradshaw Mountain 49, Cottonwood Mingus 19
Chandler Seton 53, Phoenix Arcadia 46
Cicero Preparatory Academy 78, Sequoia Charter School 49
Combs 59, Poston Butte 43
Desert Edge 77, Lake Havasu 38
El Mirage Dysart 78, Vista Grande 40
Gilbert Mesquite 68, Tempe Marcos de Niza 43
Lakeside Blue Ridge 43, Eagar Round Valley 41
Mesa Red Mountain 33, Mesa Westwood 30
Morenci 78, Tucson Santa Rita 44
NFL YET College Prep Academy 70, Heritage Academy - Laveen 62
North Valley Christian Academy 69, North Phoenix Preparatory 19
Paradise Honors 68, Phoenix Moon Valley 58
Peoria 55, Glendale Deer Valley 51
Phoenix Country Day 57, Camp Verde 39
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63, Campo Verde 61
Phoenix Thunderbird 54, Phoenix Greenway 48
Pima 78, Tombstone 35
Prescott 80, Bullhead City Mohave 33
Salome 68, Mohave Valley River Valley 32
San Carlos 73, Miami 55
San Tan Charter 82, Arete-Mesa Prep 32
Scottsdale Prep 47, Veritas Prep 44
Sells Baboquivari 93, Lourdes Catholic 57
Sierra Vista Buena 64, Tucson Sahuaro 50
Tempe 59, Apache Junction 40
The Gregory School 56, Patagonia 25
Tucson 68, Tucson Catalina Foothills 41
Tucson Rincon 72, Tucson Sunnyside 61
Tucson Salpointe 64, Nogales 39
Verrado 68, Avondale Westview 62
Yuma 46, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33
Yuma Cibola 87, Betty Fairfax High School 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison Highland vs. Sedona Red Rock, ccd.
