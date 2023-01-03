Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avonworth 52, South Allegheny 12
Bethel Park 46, Chartiers Valley 45
Carmichaels 40, Bethlehem Center 35
Elizabeth Forward 77, Southmoreland 22
Freedom Area 52, Sewickley Academy 15
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 19
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Middletown 44
Mt Carmel Christian 59, Burrell 44
Neshannock 51, Lincoln High School 27
Pine-Richland 53, Hempfield Area 39
Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Derry 27
Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 23
Seton-LaSalle 64, East Allegheny 9
Shenango 46, Aliquippa 43
South Park 42, McGuffey 27
Union 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 48
Washington 37, Frazier 28
West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17
Woodland Hills 62, Plum 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/