Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avonworth 52, South Allegheny 12

Bethel Park 46, Chartiers Valley 45

Carmichaels 40, Bethlehem Center 35

Elizabeth Forward 77, Southmoreland 22

Freedom Area 52, Sewickley Academy 15

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 19

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Middletown 44

Mt Carmel Christian 59, Burrell 44

Neshannock 51, Lincoln High School 27

Pine-Richland 53, Hempfield Area 39

Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Derry 27

Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 23

Seton-LaSalle 64, East Allegheny 9

Shenango 46, Aliquippa 43

South Park 42, McGuffey 27

Union 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 48

Washington 37, Frazier 28

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17

Woodland Hills 62, Plum 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

