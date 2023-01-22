Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue Christian 45, Charles Wright Academy 36
Eastlake 71, River Ridge 54
Eastside Catholic 57, Blanchet 45
Emerald Ridge 83, Kentlake 49
Evergreen Lutheran 60, Chief Kitsap Academy 16
Garfield 79, Roosevelt 49
Granite Falls 63, Friday Harbor 48
Kennewick 75, Hermiston, Ore. 69
Kiona-Benton 73, Zillah 37
Lakes 60, Olympic 46
Napavine 72, Elma 64
Renton 68, Port Angeles 59
Riverside 70, Kalama 64
Snohomish 51, Archbishop Murphy 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/