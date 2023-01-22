AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue Christian 45, Charles Wright Academy 36

Eastlake 71, River Ridge 54

Eastside Catholic 57, Blanchet 45

Emerald Ridge 83, Kentlake 49

Evergreen Lutheran 60, Chief Kitsap Academy 16

Garfield 79, Roosevelt 49

Granite Falls 63, Friday Harbor 48

Kennewick 75, Hermiston, Ore. 69

Kiona-Benton 73, Zillah 37

Lakes 60, Olympic 46

Napavine 72, Elma 64

Renton 68, Port Angeles 59

Riverside 70, Kalama 64

Snohomish 51, Archbishop Murphy 46

