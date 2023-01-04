Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 50, San Tan Charter 10
Bisbee 56, Willcox 37
Chandler Valley Christian 58, Rancho Solano Prep 38
Cottonwood Mingus 36, Bradshaw Mountain 31
Douglas 39, Tucson Amphitheater 31
Fountain Hills 55, Chino Valley 29
Gilbert Leading Edge 70, Gilbert Classical Academy 10
Glendale Mountain Ridge 48, Glendale Deer Valley 38
Glendale North Pointe 39, ALA-Anthem South 13
Kayenta Monument Valley 52, Page 31
Kingman 63, Mohave Valley River Valley 20
Mesa Mountain View 51, Chandler 44
Peoria 39, Flagstaff Coconino 29
Phoenix Bourgade 75, Wickenburg 20
Phoenix Country Day 82, Tonopah Valley 12
Phoenix Desert Vista 92, Maricopa 13
Prescott 60, Bullhead City Mohave 19
Pusch Ridge Christian 55, Florence 20
Safford 55, Tanque Verde 25
San Carlos 56, Miami 46
Scottsdale Christian 46, Camp Verde 25
Tucson Flowing Wells 70, Tucson Canyon del Oro 21
Yuma Catholic 42, Odyssey Institute 29
