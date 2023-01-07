AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West, Minn. 81, Hillsboro/Central Valley 33

Bottineau 78, Drake/Anamoose 39

Bowman County 61, Faith, S.D. 48

Century 71, St. Mary’s 52

Des Lacs-Burlington 64, Bishop Ryan 49

Fargo Davies 92, Fargo South 28

Fargo North 64, Grand Forks Central 51

Fargo Shanley 69, Wahpeton 54

Mon-Dak 47, Richey-Lambert, Mont. 38

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 47, New Town 38

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 74, Dickinson Trinity 21

Rugby 63, Westhope/Newburg 42

Shiloh 67, Oak Grove Lutheran 39

TGU 73, Velva 36

Turtle Mountain 74, Watford City 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.