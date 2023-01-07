Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West, Minn. 81, Hillsboro/Central Valley 33
Bottineau 78, Drake/Anamoose 39
Bowman County 61, Faith, S.D. 48
Century 71, St. Mary’s 52
Des Lacs-Burlington 64, Bishop Ryan 49
Fargo Davies 92, Fargo South 28
Fargo North 64, Grand Forks Central 51
Fargo Shanley 69, Wahpeton 54
Mon-Dak 47, Richey-Lambert, Mont. 38
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 47, New Town 38
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 74, Dickinson Trinity 21
Rugby 63, Westhope/Newburg 42
Shiloh 67, Oak Grove Lutheran 39
TGU 73, Velva 36
Turtle Mountain 74, Watford City 67
___
