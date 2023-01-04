Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Falls 49, Bear Lake 44
Bishop Kelly 57, Columbia 47
Bonners Ferry 57, East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 14
Buhl 27, Wood River 12
Dietrich 57, Glenns Ferry 41
Firth 46, Declo 43
Grace 37, Oakley 27
Highland 49, Riverside Christian, Wash. 12
Lapwai 79, Clearwater Valley 35
Orofino 60, Genesee 50
Ridgevue 37, Caldwell 17
Ridgevue 37, Vallivue 17
Ririe 61, South Fremont 59
Wallace 69, Kootenai 12
Watersprings 61, Taylor’s Crossing 13
Weiser 39, Vale, Ore. 28
Wendell 57, Valley 38
Wilder 43, Gem State Adventist 14
___
