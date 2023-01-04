AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Falls 49, Bear Lake 44

Bishop Kelly 57, Columbia 47

Bonners Ferry 57, East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 14

Buhl 27, Wood River 12

Dietrich 57, Glenns Ferry 41

Firth 46, Declo 43

Grace 37, Oakley 27

Highland 49, Riverside Christian, Wash. 12

Lapwai 79, Clearwater Valley 35

Orofino 60, Genesee 50

Ridgevue 37, Caldwell 17

Ridgevue 37, Vallivue 17

Ririe 61, South Fremont 59

Wallace 69, Kootenai 12

Watersprings 61, Taylor’s Crossing 13

Weiser 39, Vale, Ore. 28

Wendell 57, Valley 38

Wilder 43, Gem State Adventist 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.