Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annville-Cleona 45, Camp Hill 34

Blackhawk 46, Beaver Area 26

Blue Mountain 44, Lehighton 31

Blue Ridge 44, Forest City 17

California 46, Frazier 45

Central York 46, Red Lion 39

Chestnut Ridge 58, Bishop Guilfoyle 52

Elizabeth Forward 67, West Mifflin 45

Fairview 57, Meadville 10

Forest Hills 52, Bedford 21

Frankford 49, Sankofa Freedom 25

Juniata Valley 50, Cambria Heights 40

Lake-Lehman 58, MMI Prep 18

Lakeland 42, Old Forge 33

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 59, Archbishop Wood 56

Marian Catholic 59, Lourdes Regional 38

Mastery Charter North 56, Fels 25

Meyersdale 40, Conemaugh Valley 36

Mid Valley 41, Riverside 36

Minersville 64, Pottsville Nativity 51

Montrose 52, Elk Lake 25

North Pocono 43, Wallenpaupack 38

Northern Potter 44, Galeton 16

Quaker Valley 51, Central Valley 36

Scranton 45, Honesdale 31

Scranton Prep 58, Valley View 23

Shenango 54, Sewickley Academy 28

Solanco 47, Donegal 33

South Park 48, Yough 34

Union City 53, Girard 20

Upper Darby 47, Academy Park 42

York Suburban 48, West York 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Cornell vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.

