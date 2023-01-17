Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annville-Cleona 45, Camp Hill 34
Blackhawk 46, Beaver Area 26
Blue Mountain 44, Lehighton 31
Blue Ridge 44, Forest City 17
California 46, Frazier 45
Central York 46, Red Lion 39
Chestnut Ridge 58, Bishop Guilfoyle 52
Elizabeth Forward 67, West Mifflin 45
Fairview 57, Meadville 10
Forest Hills 52, Bedford 21
Frankford 49, Sankofa Freedom 25
Juniata Valley 50, Cambria Heights 40
Lake-Lehman 58, MMI Prep 18
Lakeland 42, Old Forge 33
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 59, Archbishop Wood 56
Marian Catholic 59, Lourdes Regional 38
Mastery Charter North 56, Fels 25
Meyersdale 40, Conemaugh Valley 36
Mid Valley 41, Riverside 36
Minersville 64, Pottsville Nativity 51
Montrose 52, Elk Lake 25
North Pocono 43, Wallenpaupack 38
Northern Potter 44, Galeton 16
Quaker Valley 51, Central Valley 36
Scranton 45, Honesdale 31
Scranton Prep 58, Valley View 23
Shenango 54, Sewickley Academy 28
Solanco 47, Donegal 33
South Park 48, Yough 34
Union City 53, Girard 20
Upper Darby 47, Academy Park 42
York Suburban 48, West York 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Cornell vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.
