Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sully Buttes 59
Bridgewater-Emery 72, Colman-Egan 53
DeSmet 59, Clark/Willow Lake 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 38
Gregory 55, Chamberlain 44
Groton Area 73, Sisseton 20
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 67, Arlington 50
Lakota Tech 65, Red Cloud 64
Milbank 67, Britton-Hecla 33
Philip 87, Stanley County 37
Platte-Geddes 46, Corsica/Stickney 39
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41
South Border, N.D. 71, Herreid/Selby Area 66
Tea Area 75, Canton 45
Timber Lake 67, McIntosh 23
Waubay/Summit 74, Webster 41
Winner 75, Bon Homme 26
___
