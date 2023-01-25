AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 84, Pierre 82, 2OT

Aberdeen Christian 70, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Belle Fourche 54, Lemmon 47

Beresford 58, Irene-Wakonda 40

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 42

Canistota 60, Chester 45

Castlewood 81, Colman-Egan 29

Colome 55, Bennett County 24

Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Deubrook 57

Faith 66, Potter County 48

Flandreau 42, Garretson 41

James Valley Christian 62, Highmore-Harrold 42

Lennox 63, Brookings 44

Leola/Frederick 64, Britton-Hecla 28

Madison 76, Chamberlain 40

McCook Central/Montrose 71, Baltic 61

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 76, Wagner 40

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tea Area 51

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Brandon Valley 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Yankton 54

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Centerville 33

Watertown 67, Huron 52

Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 43

Winner 52, Todd County 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

