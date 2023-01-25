Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 84, Pierre 82, 2OT
Aberdeen Christian 70, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Belle Fourche 54, Lemmon 47
Beresford 58, Irene-Wakonda 40
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Canistota 60, Chester 45
Castlewood 81, Colman-Egan 29
Colome 55, Bennett County 24
Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Deubrook 57
Faith 66, Potter County 48
Flandreau 42, Garretson 41
James Valley Christian 62, Highmore-Harrold 42
Lennox 63, Brookings 44
Leola/Frederick 64, Britton-Hecla 28
Madison 76, Chamberlain 40
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Baltic 61
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 76, Wagner 40
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tea Area 51
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Brandon Valley 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Yankton 54
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Centerville 33
Watertown 67, Huron 52
Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 43
Winner 52, Todd County 49
