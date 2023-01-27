AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Britton-Hecla 19

Beresford 61, Flandreau 50

Brandon Valley 58, Yankton 54

Canton 87, Sioux Falls Lutheran 35

Crazy Horse 76, Wakpala 69

Crow Creek 77, Stanley County 72

Dakota Valley 73, Sioux Falls Christian 57

DeSmet 51, Canistota 39

Dell Rapids 69, Vermillion 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Alcester-Hudson 38

Elk Point-Jefferson 71, Tri-Valley 54

Elkton-Lake Benton 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33

Estelline/Hendricks 72, Arlington 39

Ethan 71, Mitchell Christian 50

Faulkton 50, Leola/Frederick 34

Florence/Henry 55, Great Plains Lutheran 52

Gregory 61, Avon 33

Groton Area 62, Webster 21

Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22

Harding County 62, Belle Fourche 48

Harrisburg 66, Brookings 41

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Sully Buttes 59

Howard 66, Chester 40

Irene-Wakonda 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43

James Valley Christian 84, Miller 51

Lakota Tech 62, Little Wound 38

Lennox 76, Parkston 42

Lower Brule 113, Takini 43

Marty Indian 85, Tiospaye Topa 59

Milbank 54, Deuel 44

Omaha Nation, Neb. 87, Flandreau Indian 54

Philip 64, Dupree 27

Potter County 65, North Central Co-Op 52

Sioux Falls Jefferson 75, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 80, Sioux Falls Washington 68

St. Francis Indian 74, Bennett County 61

    • Viborg-Hurley 69, Centerville 43

    Wagner 55, Scotland 46

    Wall 81, Hill City 78

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lemmon vs. McIntosh, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

