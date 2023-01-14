Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 81, Potter County 36
Belle Fourche 57, Redfield 54
Brandon Valley 57, Spearfish 33
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Chamberlain 44
Campbell County, Wyo. 58, Rapid City Stevens 52
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deuel 40
Colman-Egan 66, Garretson 58
Dell Rapids 77, Baltic 40
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Ponca, Neb. 46
Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 54
Ethan 45, Canistota 43
Faith 65, Upton, Wyo. 44
Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Flandreau Indian 43
Gregory 58, Burke 40
Hamlin 70, Webster 31
Harrisburg 57, Douglas 40
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55
Hot Springs 57, Moorcroft, Wyo. 21
Ipswich 56, Wilmot 33
Kimball/White Lake 57, Corsica/Stickney 38
Lakota Tech 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 32
Leola/Frederick 56, Oakes, N.D. 45
Madison 64, Flandreau 34
Mitchell 69, Brookings 31
New Underwood 69, Newell 28
Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 32
Rapid City Central 60, Sturgis Brown 55
Red Cloud 70, Custer 57
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Washington 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Huron 48
Sioux Valley 74, McCook Central/Montrose 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Platte-Geddes 48
Waubay/Summit 79, Tri-State, N.D. 35
Yankton 59, Watertown 43
Jones County Tournament=
Kadoka Area 35, Stanley County 26
Lyman 73, Bennett County 43
Philip 57, Jones County 48
White River 59, Colome 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/