Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 81, Potter County 36

Belle Fourche 57, Redfield 54

Brandon Valley 57, Spearfish 33

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Chamberlain 44

Campbell County, Wyo. 58, Rapid City Stevens 52

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deuel 40

Colman-Egan 66, Garretson 58

Dell Rapids 77, Baltic 40

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Ponca, Neb. 46

Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 54

Ethan 45, Canistota 43

Faith 65, Upton, Wyo. 44

Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Flandreau Indian 43

Gregory 58, Burke 40

Hamlin 70, Webster 31

Harrisburg 57, Douglas 40

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55

Hot Springs 57, Moorcroft, Wyo. 21

Ipswich 56, Wilmot 33

Kimball/White Lake 57, Corsica/Stickney 38

Lakota Tech 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 32

Leola/Frederick 56, Oakes, N.D. 45

Madison 64, Flandreau 34

Mitchell 69, Brookings 31

New Underwood 69, Newell 28

Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 32

Rapid City Central 60, Sturgis Brown 55

Red Cloud 70, Custer 57

Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Washington 56

Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Huron 48

Sioux Valley 74, McCook Central/Montrose 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Platte-Geddes 48

Waubay/Summit 79, Tri-State, N.D. 35

Yankton 59, Watertown 43

Jones County Tournament=

Kadoka Area 35, Stanley County 26

Lyman 73, Bennett County 43

Philip 57, Jones County 48

White River 59, Colome 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

