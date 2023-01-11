Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 58
Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20
Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38
Britton-Hecla 62, Wilmot 55
Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Centerville 65, Scotland 44
Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51
Crow Creek 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64
Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50
DeSmet 67, Howard 23
Deuel 67, Arlington 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Canistota 55
Estelline/Hendricks 62, Great Plains Lutheran 56
Freeman Academy/Marion 69, Avon 65
Gregory 58, Wagner 48
Hanson 46, Parkston 44
Harding County 75, Dupree 40
Highmore-Harrold 66, Faulkton 57
Ipswich 63, Sully Buttes 48
James Valley Christian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39
Kimball/White Lake 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, 2OT
Leola/Frederick 47, North Central Co-Op 42
Madison 52, Vermillion 44
McLaughlin 52, Mobridge-Pollock 37
Miller 51, Redfield 46
Mitchell 71, Huron 66
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 84, Wessington Springs 68
Northwestern 65, Florence/Henry 49
Parker 68, Freeman 64, 2OT
Pierre 66, Winner 32
Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 55
Rapid City Christian 74, Sturgis Brown 60
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 63
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Brookings 39
Sioux Valley 69, Hamlin 65
Todd County 56, Little Wound 55
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31
Viborg-Hurley 51, Alcester-Hudson 43
Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Watertown 48, Aberdeen Central 30
Waubay/Summit 57, Sisseton 26
