Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 58

Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20

Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38

Britton-Hecla 62, Wilmot 55

Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Centerville 65, Scotland 44

Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51

Crow Creek 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64

Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50

DeSmet 67, Howard 23

Deuel 67, Arlington 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Canistota 55

Estelline/Hendricks 62, Great Plains Lutheran 56

Freeman Academy/Marion 69, Avon 65

Gregory 58, Wagner 48

Hanson 46, Parkston 44

Harding County 75, Dupree 40

Highmore-Harrold 66, Faulkton 57

Ipswich 63, Sully Buttes 48

James Valley Christian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39

Kimball/White Lake 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, 2OT

Leola/Frederick 47, North Central Co-Op 42

Madison 52, Vermillion 44

McLaughlin 52, Mobridge-Pollock 37

Miller 51, Redfield 46

Mitchell 71, Huron 66

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 84, Wessington Springs 68

Northwestern 65, Florence/Henry 49

Parker 68, Freeman 64, 2OT

Pierre 66, Winner 32

Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 55

Rapid City Christian 74, Sturgis Brown 60

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 63

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Brookings 39

Sioux Valley 69, Hamlin 65

    • Todd County 56, Little Wound 55

    Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31

    Viborg-Hurley 51, Alcester-Hudson 43

    Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

    Watertown 48, Aberdeen Central 30

    Waubay/Summit 57, Sisseton 26

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

