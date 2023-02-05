AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 8, Mankato West 0

Apple Valley 6, Eagan 2

Bemidji 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1, OT

Blake 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1

Breck 3, Northern Tier 0

Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 12, Worthington 1

Chaska/Chanhassen 6, New Prague 1

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 4, Princeton 0

Duluth Marshall 9, Thief River Falls 2

Elk river/Zimmerman 2, Rogers 1, OT

Farmington 5, Rosemount 1

Gentry 11, Fort Frances, Ontario 0

Hill-Murray 4, Maple Grove 1

Lakeville North 1, Prior Lake 0, OT

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Minnesota River 1

Luverne 6, Waseca 1

Mankato East 5, Rochester Century 1

Metro-South 5, Eastview 1

Minneapolis 4, Delano/Rockford 3

Minnetonka 7, Wayzata 0

North Wright County 1, Edina 1, OT

North/Tartan 7, Red Wing 0

Orono 11, Bloomington Jefferson 2

White Bear Lake 3, Mounds View/Irondale 1

Windom 3, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Shore Storm vs. Princeton, ccd.

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.