Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 8, Mankato West 0
Apple Valley 6, Eagan 2
Bemidji 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1, OT
Blake 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1
Breck 3, Northern Tier 0
Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 12, Worthington 1
Chaska/Chanhassen 6, New Prague 1
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 4, Princeton 0
Duluth Marshall 9, Thief River Falls 2
Elk river/Zimmerman 2, Rogers 1, OT
Farmington 5, Rosemount 1
Gentry 11, Fort Frances, Ontario 0
Hill-Murray 4, Maple Grove 1
Lakeville North 1, Prior Lake 0, OT
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Minnesota River 1
Luverne 6, Waseca 1
Mankato East 5, Rochester Century 1
Metro-South 5, Eastview 1
Minneapolis 4, Delano/Rockford 3
Minnetonka 7, Wayzata 0
North Wright County 1, Edina 1, OT
North/Tartan 7, Red Wing 0
Orono 11, Bloomington Jefferson 2
White Bear Lake 3, Mounds View/Irondale 1
Windom 3, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Shore Storm vs. Princeton, ccd.
___
